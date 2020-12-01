Chinander says NU defense's performance at Iowa indicates program heading right direction

"What happens in practice affects what happens on Friday and Saturday. For them to come back and work the way they did, it's not a moral victory, but it shows the program is moving in the right direction. We have enough here, we just have to do it consistently and have to execute consistently."

Illinois converted 11 of 17 third downs into first downs. On the other hand, Iowa was only 4 of 14 on third down.

"(Our defenders) did what we asked them to do — they defended the run and they got off the field on third down," Chinander said. "So it hurt them pretty bad to not be on top at the end of that game. But it shows the guys that consistency is as important as anything else. You have to be consistently good on defense in stopping the run week to week, and get off the field on third down.

"Then maybe you win that game if you have a little momentum, and that momentum kept going all through the year. But we can't have those lulls like we did against Illinois."

Chinander said Nebraska (1-4) is tackling better this year. He made mention of that aspect because the Huskers didn't tackle particularly well in last year's 31-27 loss at Purdue.