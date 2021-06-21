Chinander says in-person workouts let players to show their value, coaches get accurate assessments

In addition to athletic testing, the Nebraska assistant coach at that player’s position can work with them.

“So it gives you a really good gauge if you’re considering that guy, wherever it might be, walk-on spot or scholarship spot,” Chinander said. “I think it was really good. I hope they keep doing it.”

As of now, the workouts are only allowed this year, to give coaches a chance to catch up with their evaluations because they weren’t allowed to go on the road to evaluate high school players in May.

Chinander said the workouts can also be very beneficial for the players, giving them a great chance to show their value.

“I’ve went to some of these mega camps where kids get six reps the whole day,” Chinander said. “These guys are getting worn out now. We’re doing individuals with them for 25-30 minutes, and they’re getting as many reps as they can handle. I think the benefit to them is to show what they can do in a one-on-one setting, and also maybe get to know their position coach a little bit, to see how he coaches and how he does things.”

Chinander is very active in recruiting, especially in his home state of Iowa, which isn’t always the case for coordinators who don't coach a position group.