Chinander says in-person workouts let players to show their value, coaches get accurate assessments

Coming out of a 14-month college football recruiting dead period caused by the pandemic, there is one change that many coaches hope can remain part of the recruiting process.
An NCAA rule adjustment this year allows recruits on unofficial visits to be able to have a private workout for up to an hour in front of the college coaches.
During the workouts, recruits do athletic performance tests such as vertical jump and the 40-yard dash, along with position-specific drills.
Nebraska has had workouts already for about 40 players. Lincoln Southeast linebacker Jake Appleget earned a Nebraska scholarship offer after one of those workouts. At least three players have earned offers from the Huskers after a workout.
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said it’s been great to be able to have players come in for workouts in Lincoln.
“I actually thought it was awesome,” said Chinander during an interview at a Big Red Blitz stop in Columbus last week.
“It’s really good to see guys, especially this year where we couldn’t go out to even local Nebraska high schools. Some of these guys we’ve never seen in person. So just to be able to get them here and get accurate measurements. We can get multiple (stop watches) on them in the 40, so it’s not like at a camp where there is 800 guys running.”
In addition to athletic testing, the Nebraska assistant coach at that player’s position can work with them.
“So it gives you a really good gauge if you’re considering that guy, wherever it might be, walk-on spot or scholarship spot,” Chinander said. “I think it was really good. I hope they keep doing it.”
As of now, the workouts are only allowed this year, to give coaches a chance to catch up with their evaluations because they weren’t allowed to go on the road to evaluate high school players in May.
Chinander said the workouts can also be very beneficial for the players, giving them a great chance to show their value.
“I’ve went to some of these mega camps where kids get six reps the whole day,” Chinander said. “These guys are getting worn out now. We’re doing individuals with them for 25-30 minutes, and they’re getting as many reps as they can handle. I think the benefit to them is to show what they can do in a one-on-one setting, and also maybe get to know their position coach a little bit, to see how he coaches and how he does things.”
Chinander is very active in recruiting, especially in his home state of Iowa, which isn’t always the case for coordinators who don't coach a position group.
“I like it, that’s one reason,” said Chinander of his involvement in recruiting. “And let’s be honest, when people play bad on Saturday I’m taking the blame, so I need to have my hands on these guys and make sure we get the ones that we want, or help the position coaches.”
Chinander also thinks it can be good for a recruit to get a different perspective than the players’ main recruiter.
“It helps when you can get another voice in there,” Chinander said. “I think it feels a little more like you’re wanted when the coordinator and head coach talk to you.”
Here is more from Chinander on a few topics:
On the balance of recruiting both nationally and in the targeted 500-mile radius: “I think it’s all about balance. Can we balance out a really good player from Miami, with a really good player from Omaha, and another good player from Kansas City and a good player from Sioux Falls (South Dakota). And as they come together, it’s like, ‘We can do this.’"
On freshman linebacker Seth Malcom, who played eight-man football in high school for Fremont-Mills in western Iowa: “The eight-man thing has never bothered me. You just have to be the best guy on the field, which he was. I tell (head coach Scott Frost) all of the time, ‘It’s not like you were playing at the highest level in Nebraska football (at Wood River). But everybody seemed to be able to find you.' So let’s find the best guys that fit our program.”
