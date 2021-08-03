Chinander praises newcomers, but playing time may be hard to come by for young NU defenders

Not being opposed to it and it actually happening are two different things, of course, but a quick refresher on the freshmen defenders can’t hurt.

NU has three defensive backs in Malik Williams, Marques Buford and Koby Bretz. Buford was the only mid-year enrollee of that group, but he missed all of spring with an injury.

At linebacker, Seth Malcom and Randolph Kpai have been in the program since January, while Mikai Gbayor and Wynden Ho’ohuli arrived this summer.

“We’re excited to finally get (Ho'ohuli) here and get him on campus and get a chance to start working with him,” outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson said during a radio interview last week. “He’s probably a guy that’s a four-position guy that could play either of the outside or either of the inside spots for you. He’s got a great frame and to be able to go ahead and get him with (head strength coach) Zach (Duval) this summer and then see what he can do when we’re out there this fall.”

Up front, Ru’Quan Buckley arrived in January and Jailen Weaver this summer. Both are physically imposing young players considering Buckley is 6-foot-5 and 290 and Weaver is listed at 6-8 and 320.