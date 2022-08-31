Chinander pledges to fix defensive issues after substandard Week 0 performance

Erik Chinander didn’t mince words.
“It definitely (was) not up to our standard at all,” Nebraska's defensive coordinator said Wednesday about the Huskers' defense in Saturday's season-opening loss to Northwestern.
After allowing 31 points and 528 yards of offense to the Wildcats, some tough love was needed to get the Blackshirts back on track.
Chinander said he was pleased with his group’s effort, and that doesn’t need to change this week against North Dakota. Apart from that, improvements are needed across the board.
“(There were) a couple missed assignments and mental errors at all levels of the defense throughout the game that cost us, and those are things that I have to clean up,” Chinander said. “That’s on me to get fixed, and I will get those fixed.”
In particular, adjustments along the defensive line and edge rushers are much-needed. Nebraska failed to record a sack against Northwestern, and Chinander said the Wildcats had a good plan to stymie NU’s four-man rush by chipping the defensive ends and getting the ball out quickly.
Still, Chinander said NU’s edge rushers “have to earn the right to rush the passer” by getting opposing offenses behind schedule for long third downs. That job becomes easier if Nebraska can stuff the run on early downs, something that was missing when Northwestern averaged 4.6 yards per carry.
Northwestern's Evan Hull (26) evades Nebraska's Luke Reimer (28) on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Garrett Nelson, Ty Robinson, Colton Feist and Caleb Tannor played the most on the defensive front — all four players saw 60 or more snaps. Ochaun Mathis made a big impact with 10 tackles in just 36 snaps, while Nash Hutmacher (26 snaps), Devin Drew (24 snaps) and Stephon Wynn (20 snaps) all rotated at defensive tackle.
Nebraska came into the game with a rotation plan along the defensive line, but Northwestern's 85 snaps on offense led to increased numbers for a few starters.
“We probably could have rotated those guys in a little more and that was the plan that I had going in,” Chinander said. “If we’d have known the game would have went 85 (snaps), it all comes down to who do you put in for the extra snaps and now we’ll see what we can do.”
Tackling was another area of concern against Northwestern, and Chinander acknowledged that a few missed tackles in open space set the NU defense back. However, such issues are hard to remedy because there’s no live tackling in practice against Nebraska’s offensive starters. Instead, drills will have to make up the difference.
Nebraska’s linebackers accounted for many of those missed tackles, as both starting linebackers, Luke Reimer and Nick Henrich, limped off the field at times. Eteva Mauga-Clements played 13 snaps, freshman Ernest Hausmann earned nine and Chris Kolarevic saw 16 snaps, mostly at nickel back.
However, Kolarevic has been practicing at both nickel and inside linebacker all camp, so Chinander didn’t rule out him seeing snaps at linebacker this week.
In total, 19 different Blackshirts recorded a tackle. And while there were some good moments, the defensive performance wasn’t good enough as a whole.
For Chinander, that lesson has been passed down in team meetings and film study groups this week.
"We can’t make (excuses) because we knew we had a job to do and ultimately we didn’t get it done," Chinander said. “We stuck together and that’s why I still think we have a very good football team. I think we have a very good defense and I’m very confident we’ll get things cleaned up and continue to get better and better every week.”
Photos: The view from Dublin, where Nebraska takes on Northwestern
Mango, a 7-year-old chihuahua belonging to Brian Smith of Doha, Qatar, wears a Husker hoodie ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in the Temple Bar District on Saturday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Colin, 6, gets a good view of Husker fans while walking with his parents, Jessica and Adam Taylor, of Lincoln, ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in the Temple Bar District on Saturday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Dianna Whittle, of Valley, Neb., and Diane Etzelmiller, of Omaha, grab a drink ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in the Temple Bar District on Saturday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Allison Johnson, of Grand Forks, N.D., gets a lift from Grant Kobes, of Bennington, Neb., and Ross Johnson, of Grand Forks, N.D., ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in the Temple Bar District on Saturday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Husker fans ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in the Temple Bar District on Saturday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Traci and Erik Vrbas, of Downs, Kans., meet Mango, a 7-year-old chihuahua belonging to Brian Smith, of Doha Qatar, ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in the Temple Bar District on Saturday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Cherie and Steve Schemm, now living in Goes Netherlands, hang out with other Husker fans ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in the Temple Bar District on Saturday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Marcus Washington (7) makes a catch while warming up ahead of the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska warms up ahead of its game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska warms up ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium on Saturday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Quinton Newsome (6) warms up ahead of the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Brant Banks (74) high-fives teammates ahead of the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) warms up ahead of the the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Brandon Moore (24) is shown before the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Chubba Purdy (6) warms up ahead of the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) warms up ahead of the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska fans watch as the team warms up ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Bonnie Schumacher, of Omaha, from left, Judy and Dean Schnitzler, of Brekenridge, Colo., and Harry Kurtenbach, of Lindsay, Neb., laugh with costumed characters ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in theTemple Bar District in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker fans ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in theTemple Bar District in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker fans ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in theTemple Bar District in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lisa McNeal, of Lincoln, wears a 'Go Big Red' button with a shamrock, ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in theTemple Bar District in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker fans ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in theTemple Bar District in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans watch as the team warms up ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Brendan Franke (92) watches his field goal attempt miss as the first half ends on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Northwestern's Evan Hull (26) is brought down by the Nebraska defense on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) hands the ball off to Trey Palmer (3) on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Northwestern's Ryan Hilinski (3) passes the ball against Nebraska on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
The Nebraska defense stands on the field during a break in the action against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Anthony Grant (10) runs with the ball against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Turner Corcoran (69) and Trent Hixson (75) hold back Northwestern's Taishan Holmes (90) on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Casey Thompson throws the ball against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost watches his team play Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Chris Kolarevic (31) hooks onto Northwestern's Evan Hull (26) on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (2) celebrates a touchdown with teammates against Nebraska on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Marcus Washington (7) catches a pass against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Northwestern's Donny Navarro III (80) makes a touchdown catch in front of Nebraska's Braxton Clark (11) on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Marcus Washington (7) watches the final moments of Northwestern's 31-28 win Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost runs off the field following the Huskers' 31-28 loss to Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Northwestern's Evan Hull (26) and Marshall Lang (88) celebrate Hull's go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Wildcats' 31-28 win against Nebraska on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
The Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost walks off the field following a timeout during the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Northwestern's Malik Washington (6) is grabbed by Nebraska's Isaac Gifford (23) on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost walks past his team during a timeout in the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Northwestern's Evan Hull (26) evades Nebraska's Luke Reimer (28) on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska defensive players look to the sideline during the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson (44) walks off the field following the Huskers' 31-28 loss to Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Luke Reimer (28) walks off the field following the Huskers' 31-28 loss to Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost pats the back of Nash Hutmacher (72) during the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Fans make a cup snake through the stands during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Tommy Stoller, of Omaha, puts his hands on his head during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (2) walks off the field following a Husker interception in the fourth quarter of Northwestern's 31-28 win Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) runs with the ball against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts watches Nebraska play Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska defensive players look to the sideline during the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Logan Smothers (8) watches the Huskers play Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska fans watch the Huskers play Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Anthony Grant (10) rushes between Northwestern's Rod Heard II (24) and Jeremiah Lewis (9) on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Fans watch the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple speaks to his team during the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Casey Thompson hands the ball off to Anthony Grant during the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Northwestern's Evan Hull (26) is brought down by Nebraska's Ochaun Mathis (left) and Luke Reimer (right) on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska coach Scott Frost talks with officials during the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Travis Vokolek runs with the ball against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Trey Palmer is brought down by Northwestern's Coco Azema (0) and Xander Mueller on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska fans watch the Huskers play Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Trent Hixson (top) gets ready to snap the ball against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska fans use binoculars to watch the Huskers play Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Travis Vokolek (83) runs a route against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Casey Thompson passes the ball against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) gets over the pile for a touchdown against Northwestern
on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Marcus Washington runs with the ball against Northwestern
on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Timmy Bleekrode (38) kicks an extra point against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald leads his team onto the field for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Caleb Tannor (2) calls out to his team in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Eteva Mauga-Clements (5) reacts after a Northwestern touchdown in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Northwestern's Charlie Schmiidt (69) celebrates a touchdown in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ajay Allen (9) runs with the ball behind teammate Chancellor Brewington (82) against Northwestern Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans watch the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ty Robinson (99) eyes Northwestern's Ryan Hilisnki (3) while being held back by Northwestern's Josh Priebe (68) in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans react to a play in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Northwestern's Evan Hull (26) is brought down by the Nebraska defense in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Northwestern's Ryan Hilinski (3) passes the ball past the hand of Nebraska's Ochaun Mathis (32) in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) walks off the field following the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wyatt Liewer (85) reacts after missing a pass that was then intercepted by Northwestern's Xander Mueller (34) in the fourth quarter of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) falls on a play in the third quarter of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) talks with Mark Whipple, the offensive coordinator, during a break in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson (14) competes in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) rushes in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) walks off the field following a drive in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant (10) watches his team from the sideline during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Bryce Benhart (54) and Broc Bando (73) protect their quarterback, Casey Thompson (11), by holding back Northwestern's Sean McLaughlin (97) in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) carries the ball against Northwestern Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans watch the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (2) and Travis Vokolek (83) listen to the officials after a turnover by Garcia-Castaneda in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) flips with the ball in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (2) loses possession of the ball and it is recovered by Northwestern's Greyson Metz (57) in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at
LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LjsLuke
• Texts from columnists
• The most breaking Husker news
• Cutting-edge commentary
• Husker history photo galleries
Get started
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!