Chinander pledges to fix defensive issues after sub-standard Week 0 performance

  • Updated
082822-owh-spo-nebnorthwestern-ar20.JPG

Nebraska's Chris Kolarevic (31) hooks onto Northwestern's Evan Hull (26) on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

 ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald

Erik Chinander didn’t mince words.

“It definitely (was) not up to our standard at all,” Nebraska's defensive coordinator said Wednesday about the Huskers' defense in Saturday's season-opening loss.

After allowing 31 points and 528 yards of offense to the Wildcats on Saturday, some tough love was needed to get the Husker defense back on track.

Chinander said he was pleased with his group’s effort, and that doesn’t need to change against North Dakota. Apart from that, improvements are needed across the board.

“(There were) a couple missed assignments and mental errors at all levels of the defense throughout the game that cost us, and those are things that I have to clean up,” Chinander said. “That’s on me to get fixed, and I will get those fixed.”

In particular, adjustments along the defensive line and edge rushers are much-needed. Nebraska failed to record a sack against Northwestern, and Chinander said the Wildcats had a good plan to stymie NU’s four-man rush by chipping the defensive ends and getting the ball out quickly.

Still, Chinander said NU’s edge rushers “have to earn the right to rush the passer” by getting opposing offenses behind schedule for long third-down tries. That job becomes easier if Nebraska can stuff the run on early downs, something that was missing when Northwestern averaged 4.6 yards per carry.

082822-owh-spo-nebnorthwestern-ar36.JPG

Northwestern's Evan Hull (26) evades Nebraska's Luke Reimer (28) on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Garrett Nelson, Ty Robinson, Colton Feist and Caleb Tannor comprised Nebraska’s most common defensive front in Week 0 — all four players saw 60 or more snaps. Ochaun Mathis made a big impact with 10 tackles in just 36 snaps, while Nash Hutmacher (26 snaps), Devin Drew (24 snaps) and Stephon Wynn Jr. (20 snaps) all rotated in at defensive tackle.

Nebraska came into the game with a rotation plan along the defensive line, but Northwestern's 85 snaps on offense led to increased numbers for a few starters.

“We probably could have rotated those guys in a little more and that was the plan that I had going in,” Chinander said. “If we’d have known the game would have went 85 (snaps), it all comes down to who do you put in for the extra snaps and now we’ll see what we can do.”

Tackling was another area of concern against Northwestern, and Chinander acknowledged that a few missed tackles in open space set the NU defense back. However, such issues are hard to remedy because there’s no live tackling in practice against Nebraska’s offensive starters. Instead, drills will have to make up the difference.

Nebraska’s linebackers accounted for many of those missed tackles as both starting linebackers, Luke Reimer and Nick Henrich, limped off the field at times. Eteva Mauga-Clements played 13 snaps, freshman Ernest Hausmann earned nine snaps and Chris Kolarevic also saw 16 snaps mostly at the nickel spot.

However, Kolaervic has been training to play both nickel and inside linebacker all camp, so Chinander didn’t rule out him seeing snaps at linebacker this week.

In total, 19 different defenders recorded a tackle in NU’s season-opening loss. And while there were some good moments scattered in, Nebraska’s defensive performance wasn’t good enough as a whole.

For Chinander, that lesson has been passed down in team meetings and film study groups all week long.

"We can’t make (excuses) because we knew we had a job to do and ultimately we didn’t get it done," Chinander said. “We stuck together and that’s why I still think we have a very good football team. I think we have a very good defense and I’m very confident we’ll get things cleaned up and continue to get better and better every week.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LjsLuke

