His defense battered and his reputation among the Nebraska fan base bruised, NU assistant coach Erik Chinander delivered a passionate message Tuesday about coaching the Huskers through challenging times.
"Here’s what I’d tell you: I love football, I love Nebraska, and I love these kids. And I’m going to coach them as hard as I frickin' can for as long as I’m here, and I hope that’s for a really, really long time," Chinander said, his hand hitting the table in front of him. "This program is going to be really, really good. We have to find a way to get it better. There’s no such thing as a quick fix — I know everybody wants it. I want it. The players want it.
"That’s (a quick fix) not realistic. We have to build this program to where Coach Frost wants it. (If) that happens for the next four games, great. If that happens next year, then that’s probably not good enough for everybody. But we’re going to keep pushing until we do it."
Indiana averaged 6.4 yards per play and went 7-for-14 on third downs against the Blackshirts on Saturday, effectively sealing the win when quarterback Peyton Ramsey scampered 11 yards on a third-and-8 with about three minutes left.
That the Hoosiers picked up half their third downs on the road was jarring enough. That most of those conversions seemed to come at critical times only exacerbated the matter.
A poor practice last Wednesday, when Nebraska focuses on third downs, bled into Saturday, Chinander said.
"It’s hard to tell sometimes why it’s really good on Monday and Tuesday, and why it’s not as good on Wednesday. Sometimes it’s really hard to tell. I’m sure there’s a lot of factors," Chinander said. "But, everybody that walks out on that practice field, me included, we came here to Nebraska because Nebraska’s about being tough. If you’re not tough enough to practice on Monday and Tuesday and Wednesday, we need to find somebody else. Period."
That's the message Chinander said he's trying to deliver to his players. But the Huskers' issues have been building. Nebraska has given up 38, 48, 10, 34 and 38 points its last five games.
Only Northwestern, which ranks dead last among 130 FBS teams in scoring offense and 129th in total offense, has failed to get to 34 points against NU in the last six weeks.
"He blames himself first. It’s easy to blame everybody else as a coordinator, but he always to us, he blames himself first, but then he tells us the real. Not the outside noise," linebacker Mohamed Barry said Monday. "We have to go out there and we have to execute. I’m not going to put it all on Coach Chinander. No matter what coordinator you bring here, if the players aren’t executing, it’s on us.
"I’m not going to put it all on my guys neither, because stuff has to be communicated right from top to bottom. It’s a team effort. We’ve all got to be detailed and perfect in what we do and when we operate on third down, we have to get off the field. That’s the biggest thing."