Chinander on the radio: Husker DC feels better about defensive depth as young wave develops

An incoming youth movement on defense is among the many storylines Nebraska football fans hope to be able to follow this fall.

For as much as the Huskers have added size and length to the roster, though, the question is just how many underclassmen will crack NU's starting lineup or grab major rotational roles.

Take the secondary, for example, where a trio of seniors, and junior Cam Taylor-Britt, represent a veteran starting point. At inside linebacker? Seniors Will Honas and Collin Miller have the most playing time (by far) and are considered the favorites to start for position coach Barrett Ruud. Outside and on the defensive line? Much less certain outside of — you guessed it — a pair of seniors in JoJo Domann and Ben Stille, respectively.

That's seven seniors that all are poised to either start or have major roles, making the 2020 Blackshirts a fairly veteran unit even though there will be some fresh blood, too.

On Monday night, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander lauded the senior group's leadership through an odd offseason during an appearance on the "Husker Sports Nightly" radio show and also used words like "depth" and "competition" that get to the idea that the youngsters are going to be expected to help, even if it's not a full takeover just yet.