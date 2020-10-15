Chinander on radio says Huskers weighing whether to play Nick Henrich at OLB or ILB

* Along the defensive line, Chinander had praise for junior defensive linemen Keem Green and Jordon Riley, a pair of former junior college players.

"Keem's made a lot of progress," Chinander said of the South Carolina native who arrived on campus in late August last year. "He was kind of a late qualifier getting here, and he wasn't with us, so he wasn't in great shape last year when we got him. He's done an unbelievable job with his body in the weight room with coach (Zach) Duval and getting himself down. He's still a big, big man but now he looks like one of those guys that should be playing on Sunday now. ... He's done a great job of learning the package and just developing."

Speaking of big men, Riley is listed at 6-6 and 330.

"I tell you what, he's been a pleasant, pleasant surprise," Chinander said. "When he can go, he really goes and he's a big, big man. He's hard to block. I'm really happy with those two guys."

* Chinander said most of the players on the top two lines of the depth chart know roughly what their standing is, but there are still plenty of depth chart battles going on as NU heads toward game week.