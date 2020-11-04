Chinander, Husker coaches looking for guidance on coaching 'fine line' of targeting rules

Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said Wednesday that he and the coaching staff have asked the Big Ten for clarification on how they should be coaching their players to tackle and hit after two starting defensive backs were ejected from NU’s season opener against Ohio State for targeting.

Nobody on the NU staff has taken issue with junior Cam Taylor-Britt’s ejection and suspension because he did lead into contact with the crown of his helmet, though head coach Scott Frost pointed out the contact wasn’t violent.

Senior defensive back Deontai Williams, though, appeared to make initial contact with his shoulder to the chest of Buckeye receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

“On the hit, it’s a fine line,” Chinander said of Williams’ penalty. “Did he take his head out of it? Yes. Did he hit in the strike zone? I thought so. Did he launch? No. But they called it. So it’s getting to the point where you’re telling those DBs that they’ve got to go real low, and that’s a shame because I think there’s a lot more injuries that come from slicing guys’ knees out all the time than hitting in the strike zone where we’re teaching them to hit.”