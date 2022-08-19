Checking the temperature: Husker fans weigh in on the impact of NIL

The lack of reaction perhaps says as much as anything.

The Journal Star posed the question to Nebraska football fans on social media: A little more than one year after the start of name, image, and likeness for college athletes, are fans pleased with Nebraska's efforts in the space? Or are they turned off by talks of collectives and transfer portal bidding wars?

Between Facebook and Twitter, the total number of answers received was fewer than 10.

And really, there's good reason for that.

"At this point, I don't think people being turned off by NIL matters because it's here," said Husker fan Greg Waddell. "NU has done a good job of staying at the front but they will need to continue to grow it in order to stay with or outdo programs nationally. There's some big money going around."

At the end of the day, NIL is here to stay. Whether more guardrails are eventually put in place to smooth out the process, or whether it continues to operate like the Wild West, the days of college athletes being compensated aren't going anywhere.

Here's a look at what some Husker fans had to say about NIL.

"I think Nebraska has been absolutely brilliant when it comes to their handling of NIL. They seem to have this great mix of helping the players maximize their potential, but also not making it a distraction. NIL is something we will have to deal with, whether we like it or not, but ultimately it benefits Nebraska overall.

"Nebraska as a state throws its support being the university, arguably more than any school in the country, and that will create endless marketing opportunities for athletes across all sports. I truly believe NIL will be a huge reason Nebraska gets back to its winning ways."

— Patrick Howard

"I don't understand how to measure what NU has done for NIL as there is very little publicly said about it. Right now, the temperament is that it went well this spring for football but is quickly falling behind based on all the deals announced by other players/schools and a clear lack of national name recognition in what Nebraska is offering. Locally it will be viewed as "doing fine" and will always be supported but with four straight losing seasons the appeal of any Husker not on the volleyball team is minimal.

You see these large donor groups being put together by other schools with double-digit million bankrolls but then turn around and see Huskers doing a "pass the bucket from fan to fan" approach or getting people a new car.

There needs to be tighter alignment between the NU coaches, admin, and the NIL world. Nebraska is limited due to laws but could easily find the support to modify those so the AD could work closer with its athletes to help generate revenue."

— John Swedlund

"It's hard to mention NIL without acknowledgement of the transfer portal. While some programs may feel it difficult to compete with larger and more competitive markets, it is a blessing for those electric college athletes who need to make the best financial decisions for their future. Finally the athletes are being paid some of their market value, with funds which normally go to their collegiate institutions. There's a lot of money out there, it's a good thing it's finally landing in the actual performers' hands."

— Jake Williams

"I don't see a problem with athletes getting some of the money that college football provides, however, without regulations, NIL will be detrimental to college sports. The best athletes will eventually only go to the markets that pay the most and the competitive pool will dry up. NIL has legalized what the cheaters have been doing for years."