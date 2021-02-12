Chatting with Bill Moos: Chances of fans at NU events this spring? COVID-19 testing cost; vaccine plans; Ireland latest

Big Ten members, though, can’t flout the conference guidelines and there is no firm timeline as to when restrictions may loosen.

“The conversation is occurring and has been brought up by more schools than just Nebraska,” Moos said. “There has not been a hard stance on when we could get some relief in that regard. We now meet for a couple of hours through Zoom on Wednesday mornings, and that topic is consistently on the agenda.”

Vaccination plans: Moos also said the league’s athletic directors have talked about what vaccination plans look like, although college athletes in general are in a very low-risk category and likely are still a long way off from being eligible for vaccines in most places.

“The only discussion as a conference has been that we shouldn’t — and I endorse this — we shouldn’t hold some campuses back and some departments back from vaccinations just because not everybody can get them,” Moos said. “That would be ludicrous. Once they’re available, whichever campus, they should be able to access.”

Cost of COVID-19 testing: Since Nebraska’s football program began testing athletes last summer, Moos said the school’s total COVID-19 testing regimen so far has come with a $4.5 million price tag.