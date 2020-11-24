Changes proposed in NU's football training facility project

Nebraska is proposing to split its $155 million football training facility project into two phases due to the coronavirus pandemic and the myriad impacts it has had.

In a proposal to the University's Board of Regents, NU proposes a split project that will include Phase 1, "complete the new building with shelled space at the base of a new North Stadium tower." Following that, Phase 2, "will build out the Academic Center and Training Table in the new building and complete limited renovations in Hawks Championship Center."

According to the proposal to the Regents, "Overall scope changes include no renovation in the Osborne Athletic Complex and only the base of a new North Stadium tower."

The new building at the base of the North Stadium is the centerpiece of the new training facility and will house the football program's locker room, weight room and much of the space for training, academics and life skills.

A table in the amendment shows a total reduction in space for Phase 1 of roughly 10%. Some of that Phase 2 project space, then, will be work done in the existing North Stadium and Hawks Indoor Championship complexes.