Changes proposed in NU's football training facility project

Nebraska is proposing to split its $155 million football training facility project into two phases due to the coronavirus pandemic and the myriad impacts it has had.
In a proposal to the University's Board of Regents, NU proposes a split project that will include Phase 1, "complete the new building with shelled space at the base of a new North Stadium tower." Following that, Phase 2, "will build out the Academic Center and Training Table in the new building and complete limited renovations in Hawks Championship Center."
According to the proposal to the Regents, "Overall scope changes include no renovation in the Osborne Athletic Complex and only the base of a new North Stadium tower."
The new building at the base of the North Stadium is the centerpiece of the new training facility and will house the football program's locker room, weight room and much of the space for training, academics and life skills.
A table in the amendment shows a total reduction in space for Phase 1 of roughly 10%. Some of that Phase 2 project space, then, will be work done in the existing North Stadium and Hawks Indoor Championship complexes.
The original plan also calls for eventual repurposing of the West Stadium areas that are currently being used for academic services, life skills and more.
The modified proposal calls for design to continue on its regularly scheduled track and construction on Phase 1 to begin in April 2021. The football team would occupy the new building by Aug. 2023 — one year after the original plan, announced in September 2019 — about one month after scheduled construction completion.
The approval and construction for Phase 2 in the amended proposal are currently to be determined.
The overall price tag on the project remains the same at $155 million.
This story will be updated.
