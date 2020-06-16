Change of plans on the Husker OL will likely include Farniok at RG next to young tackle

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

At the outset of spring ball, Nebraska planned to give redshirt freshman tackle Bryce Benhart a good, long look at right tackle.

The plan was to move senior Matt Farniok from that spot to left guard, giving NU a senior tandem on the left side with Farniok and left tackle Brenden Jaimes.

With most of spring ball scuttled and fewer reps now standing between a young player like Benhart and a potential regular season, though, that plan has changed to some degree.

"Through talking during this time, I think we're going to probably start (Farniok) out at right guard, just expecting there to be a younger player at right tackle potentially," Frost said. "Having a veteran on the left side with Jaimes and a veteran with Matt on the right side of the line will help whoever's playing left guard and whoever's playing right tackle.

"Also, it will give us the ability to move Matt back out to right tackle a lot easier if he's playing on the right side."

Even though Nebraska could get some extra prep time for the regular season in late July with two weeks of minicamp-style workouts, that's getting awfully close to Week 1 to experiment too much.