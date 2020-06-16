Change of plans on the Husker OL will likely include Farniok at RG next to young tackle

At the outset of spring ball, Nebraska planned to give redshirt freshman tackle Bryce Benhart a good, long look at right tackle.
The plan was to move senior Matt Farniok from that spot to left guard, giving NU a senior tandem on the left side with Farniok and left tackle Brenden Jaimes.
With most of spring ball scuttled and fewer reps now standing between a young player like Benhart and a potential regular season, though, that plan has changed to some degree.
"Through talking during this time, I think we're going to probably start (Farniok) out at right guard, just expecting there to be a younger player at right tackle potentially," Frost said. "Having a veteran on the left side with Jaimes and a veteran with Matt on the right side of the line will help whoever's playing left guard and whoever's playing right tackle.
"Also, it will give us the ability to move Matt back out to right tackle a lot easier if he's playing on the right side."
Even though Nebraska could get some extra prep time for the regular season in late July with two weeks of minicamp-style workouts, that's getting awfully close to Week 1 to experiment too much.
"I think missing spring ball is going to hurt us in some ways," Frost said. "Guys like Bryce Benhart, who we're counting on to be a player for us this year — and there are other guys like that, but just picking out one name — losing out on those reps certainly isn't ideal. Those would have been valuable reps for him.
"We've also had to sort of fast-track some of those decisions that we might have had time to examine in the spring."
Frost says in a Zoom call with reporters that you could count "on one or two hands" the number of players who have not yet arrived on campus for voluntary workouts. #Huskers— Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) June 16, 2020
Scott Frost says: "We've never tried to stifle our kids' voices. I want them to have the outlet to say what they think ... and we'll always encourage that kind of free speech in our program." #Huskers— Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) June 16, 2020
#Huskers don't have a COVID-19 pledge for the players to sign like some schools, including others in the Big Ten, have done, per Scott Frost. "They understand what's at stake."— Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) June 16, 2020
Frost says he wants to see how the two-week "minicamp" goes this year (assuming the DI council approves the proposed schedule) but he says he could see being in favor of doing it every year ahead of preseason camp. #Huskers— Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) June 16, 2020
Frost says the plan now is for Matt Farniok to start out at RG instead of LG. That way there's a veteran on each side of the line with Brenden Jaimes at LT. #Huskers— Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) June 16, 2020
Frost says getting his players back working out June 1st, before most teams, is in some ways an advantage for Nebraska. For one, it helps offset the loss of 13 spring practices.— Steven M. Sipple (@HuskerExtraSip) June 16, 2020
Frost said he'd be shocked if there's a team anywhere with more stringent COVID-19 protocols and regulations than the ones his players adhere to.— Steven M. Sipple (@HuskerExtraSip) June 16, 2020
Frost acknowledges that missing spring ball almost entirely affects the X's and O's part of players' learning, among other things.— Steven M. Sipple (@HuskerExtraSip) June 16, 2020
"Our leadership (among players) has been invaluable during this time," Frost told reporters in reference to coaches not being able to work with players.— Steven M. Sipple (@HuskerExtraSip) June 16, 2020
He likes what he sees. He mentions the offensive linemen first.
"I think our leadership will be stronger than it's been."
Frost says NU football needs to be an example for the community and "the best way I know how to do that is to continue to try to provide an environment within these walls where everybody feels safe and equal." #Huskers— Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) June 16, 2020
