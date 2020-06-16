You are the owner of this article.
Change of plans on the Husker OL will likely include Farniok at RG next to young tackle
Change of plans on the Husker OL will likely include Farniok at RG next to young tackle

Husker camp opens, 8.01

Scott Frost on Tuesday said Matt Farniok will "probably" start at right guard when the team resumes activities. 

 Journal Star file photo

At the outset of spring ball, Nebraska planned to give redshirt freshman tackle Bryce Benhart a good, long look at right tackle. 

The plan was to move senior Matt Farniok from that spot to left guard, giving NU a senior tandem on the left side with Farniok and left tackle Brenden Jaimes. 

With most of spring ball scuttled and fewer reps now standing between a young player like Benhart and a potential regular season, though, that plan has changed to some degree. 

Frost says 'invaluable' player leadership has Huskers in a good spot despite coronavirus disruption
Steven M. Sipple: Four key takeaways from Frost's Zoom session with reporters

"Through talking during this time, I think we're going to probably start (Farniok) out at right guard, just expecting there to be a younger player at right tackle potentially," Frost said. "Having a veteran on the left side with Jaimes and a veteran with Matt on the right side of the line will help whoever's playing left guard and whoever's playing right tackle.

"Also, it will give us the ability to move Matt back out to right tackle a lot easier if he's playing on the right side." 

Even though Nebraska could get some extra prep time for the regular season in late July with two weeks of minicamp-style workouts, that's getting awfully close to Week 1 to experiment too much. 

"I think missing spring ball is going to hurt us in some ways," Frost said. "Guys like Bryce Benhart, who we're counting on to be a player for us this year — and there are other guys like that, but just picking out one name — losing out on those reps certainly isn't ideal. Those would have been valuable reps for him.

"We've also had to sort of fast-track some of those decisions that we might have had time to examine in the spring." 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439.

