'Caught in the act of being ourselves': Blackshirts once again rise to the occasion, only to come up short

Cam Taylor-Britt made his way off the field and screamed toward the blue sky above.
Garrett Nelson, still in full uniform 30 minutes after the game, approached the podium in Nebraska's postgame media area, shared a long hug with quarterback Adrian Martinez, then spoke with tears in his eyes about what the Huskers' defense meant to him as a unit, and what the Blackshirts meant to each other as individuals.
The care factor has not waivered for Nebraska's defense since Day 1 of this season and may have been stronger than ever on Saturday in a 26-17 loss to Ohio State. Once again Nebraska was close, carried to the edge of victory by a defense that refused to give in.
Once again Nebraska came up short in part because the other pieces of NU's program couldn't provide the Blackshirts with more help.
"We got caught in the act of being ourselves," Nelson said. "That's what we do; that's why we practice every day; we rep that, we understand our jobs, we have some of the best players in the nation on our team, we have some of the best coaches on our team coaching us up, teaching us what we need to do.
"I love playing with those guys. They bring it as much as I do, and we feed off each other and make plays ... We played really well today. We expect that every game."
It wasn't perfect, and it never is in a game with so many moving parts. But the Huskers held the highest-scoring, biggest yard-producing offense in the country to 23 points below its average.
Star receiver Jackson Smith-Njigba caught an Ohio State-record 15 passes for 240 yards, and turned NU's one real bust in pass defense into a 75-yard catch and run for a score.
As per usual in Nebraska's string of close games, the mistakes stand out a little more. And that was a big one. But by and large, the Blackshirts did their job. Again.
"It's hard to say you played better than holding Michigan State to 15 yards in the second half," NU coach Scott Frost said. "And again, this isn't against bad opponents. Ohio State's an elite team in this league ... For the caliber of players they have on offense, I was really impressed with the defense."
Ohio State's 26 points were its lowest total of the year, and the second time all season the Buckeyes haven't cracked the 30-point barrier, the other coming in a home loss to Oregon back in September.
And still, Nebraska was left wanting more.
"It's very frustrating. And for just me. All the guys that came back, we came back for a reason," Taylor-Britt said. "Like I told the guys last week — it doesn’t matter about how many games we got. We’ve still got to play football. We’ve been playing this game since we were little, why give up now? And we’re trying to go get those trophies across the field against Wisconsin and Iowa."
On to the next has been the rallying cry, of sorts, all season. Once again Nebraska's defense will try to do just that, against offenses that don't have the firepower the Blackshirts have faced already this season.
And NU will continue to look for the feeling a win can bring. Because after a while, a close loss feels like any other defeat.
"At the end of the day it's what we're judged on, wins and losses," defensive lineman Ben Stille said. "So, no. The feeling is always the same."