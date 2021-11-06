'Caught in the act of being ourselves': Blackshirts once again rise to the occasion, only to come up short

Cam Taylor-Britt made his way off the field and screamed toward the blue sky above.

Garrett Nelson, still in full uniform 30 minutes after the game, approached the podium in Nebraska's postgame media area, shared a long hug with quarterback Adrian Martinez, then spoke with tears in his eyes about what the Huskers' defense meant to him as a unit, and what the Blackshirts meant to each other as individuals.

The care factor has not waivered for Nebraska's defense since Day 1 of this season and may have been stronger than ever on Saturday in a 26-17 loss to Ohio State. Once again Nebraska was close, carried to the edge of victory by a defense that refused to give in.

Once again Nebraska came up short in part because the other pieces of NU's program couldn't provide the Blackshirts with more help.

"We got caught in the act of being ourselves," Nelson said. "That's what we do; that's why we practice every day; we rep that, we understand our jobs, we have some of the best players in the nation on our team, we have some of the best coaches on our team coaching us up, teaching us what we need to do.

"I love playing with those guys. They bring it as much as I do, and we feed off each other and make plays ... We played really well today. We expect that every game."