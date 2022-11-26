Carter calls Rhule 'right hire for the right time' for Huskers

After more than a century of competing as an independent, Navy was vying for its first football championship as part of the American Athletic Conference in 2016 when they ran into Temple.

The Owls "absolutely crushed" the No. 19 Midshipmen that day, recalled University of Nebraska President Ted Carter, who was the superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy at the time.

It was the first time Carter got a close look at Matt Rhule, who had taken Temple from a "basement dweller to a tough team" over the previous three years coaching in Philadelphia, Nebraska's system president said Saturday.

Rhule was named the head coach of the Huskers on Saturday morning following a nationwide search.

Carter said he was "very happy" with the way the search was conducted by Husker athletic director Trev Alberts, as well as the outcome.

"(Alberts) did an amazing job," Carter said by phone. "He put a tremendous amount of analytical thought into it and reviewed coaches all over the country."

UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green, in a statement posted to Twitter, echoed Carter, saying Alberts "conducted a razor-focused, strategic and deliberative search keyed on long-term success" for Husker players and fans.

Interest in the Husker job was strong, which gave Alberts room to do a thorough search, Carter added, keeping both he and Green in the loop along the way.

"Trev did not have to involve me in this search, but he did," Carter said. "This speaks to how important relationships are and how important it was all three of us (Alberts, Green, and Carter) were aligned to make sure we got the best coach."

In turn, Carter kept members of the NU Board of Regents apprised of developments as part of his "no surprises" policy with the board, including notifying members ahead of Saturday's announcement.

While there were whispers of emergency regents meetings to hire a coach -- Carter said those rumors were false -- ultimately that decision falls to the athletic director in consultation with the chancellor and the president.

"I own the bottom-line signature on the contract," Carter said. "The Board of Regents don't vote on this hire, but obviously they are involved in policy and have a fiduciary responsibility, so I wanted to keep them in the loop."

Ultimately, Alberts' search narrowed in on Rhule. At a recent meeting, Carter said the two talked about the 34-10 drubbing the Owls put on the Midshipmen six years ago.

"When we first talked, we had that instant relationship from that game back in 2016," Carter said. "It was a game I remembered well and Matt Rhule remembered well, too."

In an interview on ESPN's "College Gameday" on Saturday after Nebraska announced the hire, Rhule said Alberts and Carter "ran an unbelievable search."

Rhule's contract at Nebraska is for eight years, but specific details won't be available until Monday. Hammering out a deal was complicated by provisions in Rhule's contract with the NFL Carolina Panthers, where he coached for just over two seasons before his firing earlier this year.

Carter said interim coach Mickey Joseph did "a remarkable job" leading the Huskers following Scott Frost's firing on Sept. 11, and said he hopes Joseph remains with the Huskers going forward.

NU's top administrator said being able to announce the new head coach after a surprise win at Iowa on Friday evening provides an added level of optimism for the program as it moves into the offseason.