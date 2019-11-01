Weekends on the road don’t typically feature much recruiting for Nebraska, but this one will be at least a bit of an exception.
That probably makes sense, in a way, because Leif Magnuson isn’t a typical Class of 2020 recruit.
The 6-foot-5, 260-pounder is from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan in Canada and was a little known prospect until recently. His recruitment has taken off so fast, though, that he’s trying to see as many schools as possible as quickly as possible.
Nebraska hasn’t offered him a scholarship just yet, but the coaching staff invited him to campus on Sunday after he leaves Kansas despite only first reaching out earlier this week.
“I started seeing way more interest week to week as my senior tape came out but it really took off when I made contact with JC Moreau,” Magnuson told the Journal Star this week, referring to a trainer based in Iowa. “He had contacts on the (Big Ten and Big 12) that were willing to listen to him about ‘some kid that got overlooked in Canada.’”
Not only have schools listened, but they’ve offered.
Magnuson is up to more than a dozen Division I offers and has racked up six in the last 10 days alone. He just started playing offensive line this season for Bethlehem Catholic, which has helped spur the spike in interest from U.S. colleges.
“Absolutely unreal. Dad and I were laughing about it -- A year ago when we were just happy (North Dakota) and (North Dakota State) were chatting with us and now it’s 13 offers and 5 (Power Five schools),” said Magnuson, whose father played at Washington State. “No one from Saskatchewan since my dad way back has had P5 offers. So this is a blessing and a privilege. I appreciate all the schools that even contacted me.”
Now the Cougars are among the schools that have offered Leif, along with Boston College, Kansas, Indiana and several others.
He has some early insight on Lincoln, too, and he’s excited to see campus.
“My parents and sister have been there and they said it’s mind blowing the size and impressiveness of everything,” said Magnuson, whose sister took an official visit to Lincoln as a tennis athlete in 2018. “We follow college football, so we know about the legacy and history of NU.”
Magnuson said he’s planning on announcing a top four schools on Tuesday, wants to return to a couple of campuses on official visits and eventually make a decision in December.