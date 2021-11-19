Can Nebraska's offense-in-transition really give the top-ranked UW defense trouble?

Added Frost, “Both years they did a good job making adjustments to some of the things we did. I’ve watched some tape of some other people running some of the things we ran in those two years and trying to duplicate it, and (Wisconsin’s coaches) are good coaches and they’ve come up with answers for those things.

“It is not like you can recreate a blueprint.”

In each of those years, Wisconsin’s defense ranked well in scoring and yards per play allowed. It was fifth in both in 2018 and fourth and third, respectively, in 2019.

The numbers this year are better across the board.

Not only that, but Nebraska’s preparing for the game with a substantially altered offensive unit considering its offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach, offensive line coach/run game coordinator and running backs coach have all been fired.

“(Tight ends coach Sean) Beckton is really good and he’s been a huge part in what we’ve been doing for six years, just like all the guys have,” Frost said. “(Interim assistants) Steve Cooper and Steven DeMeo both have been around the offense a lot and have a lot of really good ideas. They’re both going to be fine coaches, so they’ve been a huge part of that as well.”