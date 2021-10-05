Can Jaquez Yant be a difference-maker for the Huskers in the second half? 'That's what we're working on'

When Nebraska came out for its second offensive series on Saturday night against Northwestern, a new figure entered the running back picture for the Huskers.
Freshman Jaquez Yant, who turned heads and earned a scholarship this spring, only had five carries for 25 yards against Fordham to his name during the regular season, but showed quickly why he can be a factor for Nebraska over the second half of the season.
The 6-foot-2, 235-pounder, who head coach Scott Frost said after the game had dropped 25 pounds to get into good enough shape to play, rushed 13 times for 127 yards. After a 5-yard carry on his first touch, Yant ripped off a 64-yard run around (and through) the Wildcat defense to set Nebraska up with a first-and-goal, leading to Adrian Martinez’s second touchdown run of the opening six minutes.
“To his credit, he’s done a good job," offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said Tuesday. "He’s a freshman, and I think for any freshman it’s hard trying to learn a new scheme. You’ve got to have reps, but a big part of his deal is what Coach Frost said: Conditioning. Getting him down, I think he’s lost 30 pounds, and getting in playing shape.
“If you’re tired, nothing looks good. So getting him to be able to do more than one consecutive carry and he’s embraced that and worked his tail off. I know Coach Frost and (running backs coach Ryan) Held really challenged him to get into playing shape and it showed on Saturday.”
Frost also said he’d been waiting to see some of the Huskers’ skill position players make a defender miss in the hole or turn a modest gain into a big play. Yant has a knack for just that. He doesn’t just bowl over people, either. He’s got the ability to slide off tacklers, showed a stiff-arm and ran through arm tackle attempts.
“It’s huge. Yards after contact is something we talk about all the time,” Lubick said. “Yant did a great job of taking advantage of his opportunity and running physical. Running through arms. Running with low pad level. Had good ball security. That’s a big deal because that’s something that, we haven’t done a great job of that. That was big to see him give us that.”
Nebraska has been adamant about making its running backs earn carries in practice each week, so what each player’s role looks like this weekend against Michigan remains to be seen, but it’s difficult to imagine that Yant and redshirt freshman Rahmir Johnson (12 carries, 74 yards, two touchdowns vs. Northwestern) won’t be major parts of the rotation.
“(Yant) came out and ran well. Very proud of him,” offensive line coach and run game coordinator Greg Austin said Tuesday. “Now it’s can you do that consistently? Can we hit those same blocks consistently? Can we hit the hole consistently? And that’s what we’re working on.”
Perhaps it’s not surprising that Yant’s breakout performance also came on the night when the Huskers had the most success running the ball they’ve had so far this season. Northwestern’s run defense had struggled all season and the Huskers gashed it for 427 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns.
“It’s funny, I showed yesterday, I actually showed about 20 plays of the game, and I interspliced them with 20 plays from practice that came out the exact same way,” Austin said. “Like literally, it was a carbon copy.
“Basically, the same blocks that we hit, the way that the ball hit through the hole, gap schemes, zone schemes. Showed Adrian — he underthrew the ball that he ended up throwing to Samari (Toure) in the end zone. Underthrew it in practice, learned from it, corrected it the next practice, and then in the game, hit it.
“So it’s those plays, man, where you’ve just got to practice, practice, practice. I’ve been stressing practice because, at the end of the day, how we practice is how we’re going to play, and we had a very good week of practice last week, and we had good production during the game.”
If Yant practices the way he did last week to earn a spot in Nebraska’s running back rotation, he’ll be heavily involved again Saturday night against Michigan and could put himself in a position to be a difference-maker over the second half of the season for the Husker offense.
