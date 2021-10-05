Can Jaquez Yant be a difference-maker for the Huskers in the second half? 'That's what we're working on'

Frost also said he’d been waiting to see some of the Huskers’ skill position players make a defender miss in the hole or turn a modest gain into a big play. Yant has a knack for just that. He doesn’t just bowl over people, either. He’s got the ability to slide off tacklers, showed a stiff-arm and ran through arm tackle attempts.

“It’s huge. Yards after contact is something we talk about all the time,” Lubick said. “Yant did a great job of taking advantage of his opportunity and running physical. Running through arms. Running with low pad level. Had good ball security. That’s a big deal because that’s something that, we haven’t done a great job of that. That was big to see him give us that.”

Nebraska has been adamant about making its running backs earn carries in practice each week, so what each player’s role looks like this weekend against Michigan remains to be seen, but it’s difficult to imagine that Yant and redshirt freshman Rahmir Johnson (12 carries, 74 yards, two touchdowns vs. Northwestern) won’t be major parts of the rotation.

“(Yant) came out and ran well. Very proud of him,” offensive line coach and run game coordinator Greg Austin said Tuesday. “Now it’s can you do that consistently? Can we hit those same blocks consistently? Can we hit the hole consistently? And that’s what we’re working on.”