Cam Taylor-Britt's tone-setting message for Husker spring ball: 'Humble over hype'

Cam Taylor-Britt wants to be a tone-setter on Nebraska’s defense.
In a way, the junior defensive back has already served that purpose through his first two seasons in Lincoln. He played a lot as a freshman in 2018, elevated his level of play — while staying on the field despite injuries and manning multiple positions — in 2019 and is seen at the halfway post of his career as an ascending leader in the program.
So while it’s fair to consider that some randomness played into Taylor-Britt being the first of eight Nebraska players to address reporters after the program’s first of 15 spring practices Monday, it’s also not a coincidence that the Alabama native strolled into the sixth floor of Memorial Stadium sporting a black sweatshirt that read, “humble over hype.”
Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel discuss storylines from Scott Frost, coordinators and players addressing the media Monday.
Tone-setting, indeed.
“I’ve been wearing this sweatshirt a lot,” Taylor-Britt said. … “Be humble. We’re not trying to throw any high expectations everywhere. We’re just focusing on the now and getting better right now.”
The three-plus months since the Huskers finished 5-7 overall and missed bowl eligibility for a third consecutive season have indeed been quieter — at least in a public sense — than the past two winters. There have been fewer bold proclamations, less talk about what’s to come in the future. Less talk, period.
“You guys have got me afraid to come up here and say we had a good practice,” Frost said about an hour later, tongue firmly planted in cheek. “Everybody wants to hear how practice went and I was pleased today, but if I tell you guys it was our best first day ever, then a bunch of you are going to go place bets on us to win the next Super Bowl.
“I understand now why coach (Tom) Osborne was so mild-mannered and the most he would ever say about a player was, ‘He’s going to be a pretty good player.’ I kind of get that now. Nebraska fans, I love them and they’re so excited about it and if you say anything good about a player or a team, all of a sudden they’re going to be the next Johnny Rodgers and we’re going to win the Big Ten.”
The first notebook of the spring season is jam-packed: Approach with Spielman; Hickman moves to WR; Farniok working at guard; NIL announcement and more.
Frost did offer that he liked what he saw on Day 1 of spring ball. Nebraska is long on experience and bodies at offensive line, tight end, in the secondary and at quarterback. It is short on both at wide receiver, running back and outside linebacker. There are new faces in offensive coordinator Matt Lubick and special-teams analyst Jonathan Rutledge and a familiar new face in outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson. Multiple coaches talked about paring down the playbook on both sides this spring, the goal to master a little rather than dabble in all.
In many ways, then, it’s an offseason of change even though the roster skews young overall and features most of its returning offensive production, depending on whether senior receiver JD Spielman (personal matter) eventually rejoins the team.
“I’ve always said there’s a little bit different formula to every place that it takes to win, and I think we have the right idea of what the formula is, but it takes a while to implement it,” Frost said. “It’s important in any organization, especially a football team, to make sure everybody’s on the same page. Everybody knows the objective and everybody knows what their role is. We’re still evolving in that, but every day that goes by, day by day, we’re getting closer.”
Added Taylor-Britt, “Everybody wants to put their best foot forward. Starting off with the winter conditioning, everybody’s putting everything out there, I’d say, to get better, bigger and faster for the upcoming season.”
As the next critical period of the college football calendar gets rolling, then, there seemed to be a balance struck between the excitement and energy that comes along with being back on the field and a more straight-line view of the distance that remains between Nebraska football on March 9, 2020, and where it wants to eventually reside.
“Nobody likes to lose and we lost a lot,” Taylor-Britt said. “But that’s that season, and we’re on to the now. It’s tough to lose, but we plan to change that.”
