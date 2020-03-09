Cam Taylor-Britt's tone-setting message for Husker spring ball: 'Humble over hype'

“You guys have got me afraid to come up here and say we had a good practice,” Frost said about an hour later, tongue firmly planted in cheek. “Everybody wants to hear how practice went and I was pleased today, but if I tell you guys it was our best first day ever, then a bunch of you are going to go place bets on us to win the next Super Bowl.

“I understand now why coach (Tom) Osborne was so mild-mannered and the most he would ever say about a player was, ‘He’s going to be a pretty good player.’ I kind of get that now. Nebraska fans, I love them and they’re so excited about it and if you say anything good about a player or a team, all of a sudden they’re going to be the next Johnny Rodgers and we’re going to win the Big Ten.”

Frost did offer that he liked what he saw on Day 1 of spring ball. Nebraska is long on experience and bodies at offensive line, tight end, in the secondary and at quarterback. It is short on both at wide receiver, running back and outside linebacker. There are new faces in offensive coordinator Matt Lubick and special-teams analyst Jonathan Rutledge and a familiar new face in outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson. Multiple coaches talked about paring down the playbook on both sides this spring, the goal to master a little rather than dabble in all.