C Jurgens, TE Allen invited to NFL Combine, giving Huskers four attendees

Nebraska's representation at this year's NFL Scouting Combine doubled on Friday.

Center Cam Jurgens and tight end Austin Allen each earned invites to the critical showcase for pro prospects, NU announced, meaning that the pair will join defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt and nickel JoJo Domann in Indianapolis in early March.

Allen, the Aurora native, has spent the week at the NFLPA Bowl in Los Angeles, where his play has drawn positive reviews. Jurgens is not eligible to play on the collegiate all-star game schedule because he is not yet a college graduate, but his stock is high enough in the NFL's eyes to earn a Combine invitation anyway.

The NFL Combine typically includes invites for around 300 of the top professional prospects in the country. Not only does the event include on-field drill work and athletic testing, but also the opportunity to meet with every NFL team over the course of a week.

This year's event runs March 1-7.

Jurgens, in particular, is expected to test well in Indianapolis. The 6-foot-3, 295-pound Beatrice native was one of the most athletic players on Nebraska's roster in 2021 and recorded a vertical jump of 34½ inches last spring, one of the 10 best marks on the team.

Taylor-Britt and Domann are also slated to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl on Feb. 5 in Mobile, Alabama.

All four could also decide to work out at Nebraska's pro day, which will take place later in March, or they could stand on their Combine results. Other NFL hopefuls like wide receiver Samori Toure and defensive tackle Damion Daniels, if they do not pick up late Combine invites, will likely see pro day in Lincoln as their best chance to test in front of pro scouts.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.