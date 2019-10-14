Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) pats his teammate Broc Bando (left) and Brenden Jaimes after he scored on a fourth-quarter run against Minnesota on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
In the final moments before exiting off the field after a disappointing performance and a 34-7 loss to Minnesota on Saturday night, Nebraska’s offensive linemen gathered around position coach Greg Austin in a tight circle for a quick, to-the-point chat.
Then, as the linemen approached a sideline tunnel at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, former Husker Jeremiah Sirles stopped multiple players briefly, giving hugs, pats on the helmet and some words of encouragement.
This is where the Huskers find themselves as the first of two open weeks on the schedule arrives. They are 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the Big Ten, not likely a division contender, but with plenty remaining to play for over the regular season’s final five games.
Here’s a look at four areas that are likely on the docket in some way, shape or form between now and the time NU hosts Indiana on Oct. 26.
Offensive line play
Nebraska faced a pair of talented front sevens in Ohio State and Northwestern, but then looked shaky again against Minnesota, a team that has some good players but not a defensive group that had been a strength before Saturday night.
Austin, with his group around him on the sideline after the game, laid out the stakes.
“He told us it was a moment where we needed to realize that it’s time to either quit or to get better,” said sophomore Broc Bando, who took over for Trent Hixson at left guard in the second half. “And I’m going to get better.”
NU has struggled both in the run game and in pass protection recently, and both cropped up again Saturday. A year ago, the Huskers could run inside zone and feel confident getting at least some positive production. This year, everything’s been hit and miss.
What does captain and right tackle Matt Farniok want the group to get better at?
“Every downhill run,” he said. “I know we’re a physical group. Our failures come from just us, techniquewise. That’s something you can always work on and can always be fixed. I know us as an O-line, we’re going to get that right and we’re going to start making sure that when we’re running the ball, we can hang our hat on any type of run play. That’s how we’ve always thought. We never shy away from anything.”
Some fans are calling for across-the-board replacements or for younger players to see more time, but the question up front is about options. Bando took over and time will tell if that lasts or if Hixson wins his spot back. Cameron Jurgens is entrenched as a redshirt freshman at center and snapped the ball better against UM.
One question to ponder: If consistency and push are the problems, are they going to be solved by putting a true freshman like tackle Bryce Benhart or guard Ethan Piper in the lineup? That’s not typically a recipe for success. We’ll find out soon if any jobs change hands over the bye week.
This one’s obvious, and the conversation starts with sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez (left knee) and freshman wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (left foot/ankle). The exact nature of the injuries aren’t known, but the Huskers do, relatively speaking, have time on their side.
Not only is this an off week, but another looms in early November. Put it this way: Between the final whistle against Minnesota and a Nov. 16 home game against Wisconsin, there are 34 days and only two football games.
That should help not only with those two, but other players who are clearly beat up like junior receiver JD Spielman, sophomore running back Maurice Washington and defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt, among many others.
Redshirt conversations
The first two items on this list each could play into No. 3, which is whether the conversation about any player’s redshirt plan changes with five games remaining in the season.
A quick recap so far: Robinson, outside linebacker Garrett Nelson, cornerback Quinton Newsome and inside linebacker Luke Reimer are already beyond the four-game mark and will not redshirt. Wide receiver Darien Chase is the only player who has played three games, while others like running back Rahmir Johnson, safeties Myles Farmer and Noa Pola-Gates and tight end Chris Hickman have each played in two.
Junior defensive end Jahkeem Green has played in just one, though the staff has said he will definitely play in four and they have a tentative plan mapped out.
For others, the question is if the conversation changes. Head coach Scott Frost has said Rahmir Johnson is ready to help, but that a redshirt is still the preferred course. NU is searching for help at receiver, but Chase will either play in one of the final five or he will use a year of eligibility. So far, the 6-foot-1 receiver has one catch for 13 yards. Robinson, of course, has already set the NU freshman record with 27 catches. The other two freshmen, Demariyon Houston and Jamie Nance, were working scout team as of a couple of weeks ago.
“Waiting for more guys to step up and make some plays and we still need more of them,” Frost said of his offense’s general lack of play-makers so far. “We’ve been waiting on some of them for a long time, and it just hasn’t happened yet.”
The conversation began regarding Luke McCaffrey during the fourth quarter, when Frost decided to not use the freshman quarterback in the fourth quarter of a blowout. McCaffrey can play in up to three more games this fall but Frost and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco have made it clear he will redshirt.
Kicking game
Will injured kicker Barret Pickering be available coming off the bye week? If he doesn’t play against Indiana, he, too, becomes a redshirt candidate.
If he’s not available, can Matt Waldoch or Gabe Heins supplant Luke McCallum as the place kicker and, most importantly, can any of the three give NU some semblance of consistency before the fall is over?
