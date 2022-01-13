Busy recruiting weekend on tap for Huskers: See who's set to visit NU and who's not

Quarterback Chubba Purdy

The Florida State transfer is perhaps the most interesting of the bunch. He has a well-known connection to new NU offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, who was recruiting the Arizona native to Pitt before he took the Husker job in December. He also has four years of eligibility remaining, which means he would fit nicely in the NU quarterbacks room even though Nebraska has already added Texas transfer Casey Thompson as a fifth-year veteran.

Purdy (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) has another thing: options. He and his family are wrapping up a visit to Oklahoma before making the trip to Lincoln. The Sooners, like NU, added a veteran transfer quarterback in UCF's Dillon Gabriel and are also thought to be a suitor for USC's Jaxson Dart.

Interesting decisions ahead for many, including Purdy.

Were Purdy to decide on NU, he would likely either just stay on campus or return very quickly for the spring semester. He is already listed in UNL's student directory, which only mean's he's been accepted to school.

Running back Anthony Grant