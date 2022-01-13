Busy recruiting weekend on tap for Huskers: See who's set to visit NU and who's not

Nebraska's set to host another round of official visitors this weekend as a monthlong dead period over the holidays ends and the February football signing date begins to come into view.
The Huskers are hosting four uncommitted prospects — three transfers and high school safety Kylon Griffin (Montgomery, Alabama) — and seven official visitors overall.
One player Nebraska had hoped to get on a visit but will not is East Tennessee State transfer offensive lineman Tre'Mond Shorts, who instead is reportedly visiting LSU as he weighs several Power Five options. Shorts had a connection to Nebraska's staff in assistant director of football operations Austin Herink, who played quarterback at ETSU, but ultimately he looks likely to stay in the South.
The Huskers, however, have several players on campus in the meantime. They'll welcome three committed players in wide receiver signee Decoldest Crawford (Shreveport, Louisiana), transfer wide receiver Trey Palmer (LSU) and transfer running back Deondre Jackson (Texas A&M).
Texas quarterback transfer Casey Thompson also arrives on campus on Friday in time for the beginning of UNL's spring semester.
Here's a look at the uncommitted players expected to travel to Lincoln.
Quarterback Chubba Purdy
The Florida State transfer is perhaps the most interesting of the bunch. He has a well-known connection to new NU offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, who was recruiting the Arizona native to Pitt before he took the Husker job in December. He also has four years of eligibility remaining, which means he would fit nicely in the NU quarterbacks room even though Nebraska has already added Texas transfer Casey Thompson as a fifth-year veteran.
Purdy (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) has another thing: options. He and his family are wrapping up a visit to Oklahoma before making the trip to Lincoln. The Sooners, like NU, added a veteran transfer quarterback in UCF's Dillon Gabriel and are also thought to be a suitor for USC's Jaxson Dart.
Thank you Coach Venables and the Oklahoma staff for an amazing visit with my Family and I! #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/Ax93qLThr3— Chubba Purdy (@chubbapurdy) January 13, 2022
Interesting decisions ahead for many, including Purdy.
Were Purdy to decide on NU, he would likely either just stay on campus or return very quickly for the spring semester. He is already listed in UNL's student directory, which only mean's he's been accepted to school.
Running back Anthony Grant
The junior college running back put up monster numbers for New Mexico Military Institute, rushing for more than 1,700 yards and earning NJCAA offensive player of the year honors in the process.
Grant graduated from Buford High in Georgia, the same school as current Husker redshirt freshman running back Gabe Ervin, and has been on NU's radar screen since his days as a high school recruit.
Nebraska just finalized its running backs coach hire Thursday and the room appears to be in a bit of a state of transition. The Huskers landed 2022 high school signee Emmett Johnson (Minneapolis) last month and then Jackson this week. Will they offer Grant and take another scholarship running back?
Grant told the Journal Star he is also visiting USC and Florida Atlantic and that he's already graduated from NMMI.
Safety Javier Morton
Morton was a big recruit out of Stone Mountain, Georgia, and at one point was verbally committed to Alabama, but ended up instead at Garden City (Kan.) Community College.
At Garden City this fall, he had 20 tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery and two breakups, according to the school's website.
The 6-2, 190-pounder now is back on the market and, even though the Huskers have six players already in their 2022 class that could end up as defensive backs, they're still bringing in a pair of safety prospects this weekend.
It was not immediately clear if Morton is a midyear enrollee or if he'd graduate from Garden City in the spring. He should have three years of eligibility remaining plus a redshirt.
Safety Kylon Griffin
The lone uncommitted high school prospect visiting Nebraska this weekend, Griffin has a final three of the Huskers, USC and Clemson.
At 6-1 and 180 pounds, Griffin was formerly verbally committed to Mississippi State until late in the recruiting process. Now, the Montgomery, Alabama, native is considering his options and beginning his January recruiting period with a trip to Lincoln.
