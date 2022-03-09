Busch, Huskers make strong impression on 2023 Kansas City standout Jaidyn Doss

Wednesday not only featured Nebraska football’s fifth practice of spring ball, but it also provided an opportunity for the Huskers to host one of their top prospects from the region on an unofficial visit.

Three-star offensive athlete Jaidyn Doss out of Raymore-Peculiar High in the Kansas City area left home around 4:45 a.m. with Richard Elkins, one of the school’s coaches, to get to Lincoln in time for the Huskers’ morning practice.

The first impression? Quite favorable.

“Oh, man. It was a great day. We didn’t know, really, what to expect, but that staff, they outdid themselves," Elkins said. “Making us feel at home. It was a really good time and Jaidyn really liked it.”

Whereas a junior day may feature dozens of prospects, Doss was able to spend the whole day around the coaching and recruiting staffs and got a more personalized experience. Among the highlights: Conversations with wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph and head coach Scott Frost and a film session with offensive coordinator Mark Whipple.

College coaches around the country all compare Doss to the same player: San Francisco 49ers Swiss Army Knife Deebo Samuel.

“That’s what they like him as,” Elkins said. “We sat down and talked to Whipple, and you want to talk about a guy that’s sharp. He really likes Jaidyn. We watched tape of different players and how Jaidyn would fit into their offense.”

While the whole staff was able to spend time with Doss on Wednesday, it’s special teams coordinator Bill Busch who is leading the recruitment and NU’s redoubled efforts in the Kansas City area overall.

“We spent the whole day with him,” Elkins said. “Coach Busch is a good dude and I think he’s doing a really good job of attacking Kansas City. I’m not sure how much Nebraska had been in Kansas City over the last few years. I know they’ve recruited it, but boy, it seems like Coach Busch is doing it even more.”

Doss (6-foot and 205 pounds) has piled up offers from around the country. Elkins said they’re going to try to see as many schools as possible – they’ve already been to Mizzou and will be getting to Michigan, Michigan State and Oregon soon – this spring and then narrow down the list this summer.

NU certainly made a good pitch Wednesday.

“Our main goal today was, when we were driving up this morning, is we wanted to get to know the coaching staff and we wanted to watch practice,” Elkins said. “Jaidyn was really interested in practice. Loved the high energy that they have. They get after it and it’s a very fast pace. …

“Just the facility, too. It’s been talked about, but we had never seen it and we were overwhelmed. I couldn’t believe how nice it is. We watched a video of the new building and how it’s going to look.”

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

