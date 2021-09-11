Buffalo was where it wanted to be, hanging with a Power Five school, until it turned sharply in the fourth quarter

“I’m going to do whatever is asked of me,” Vantrease said. “If they need me to throw it 100 times, I’ll throw it 100 times. If they need me to hand the ball off 100 times, I’ll hand it off 100 times. We’ve got to do whatever we can to win the game and today, we didn’t do that. You know, numbers and stats, it’s all talk, except for that last one at the end of the game. On that, we obviously didn’t come out on top.”

The Bulls defense gave up 516 yards to Nebraska, which didn’t do anything that Buffalo hadn’t prepared for, said linebacker James Patterson.

“Those two plays that happened the first half we shot ourselves in the foot,” Patterson said of the Martinez run and first big play to Toure. “We just got a little too excited when we got to the point of attack. We could have made that play.”

The Saturday afternoon heat didn’t have much of an impact on the game, said both Linguist and Patterson — “you really didn’t notice it after a moment because you’re playing ball ... trying to make those plays,” Patterson said.

Nor did playing in front of 85,000 Husker fans negatively impact the Bulls. In fact, running back Kevin Marks said, the opposite was true.