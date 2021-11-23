Buckeyes, Wolverines roll into The Game atop Parker Gabriel's Big Ten power rankings

It's possible we see some chaos on Saturday, particularly in the Big Ten West, where it could get crowded at the top if the ball bounces the right way. Plus, all eyes will be on The Game.

1. Ohio State (10-1, 8-0)

Previous: 1. Last week: W 56-7 vs. Michigan State.

The Buckeyes are hitting on all cylinders. They scored 49 points in the first half and the top-10 showdown against Michigan State was a blowout from the start. Ryan Day’s team is rolling as it gets ready for The Game. This will be the most anticipated matchup since Michigan was favored in 2018. If OSU extends its winning streak against its rival, a Big Ten title game will be all that stands between it and a College Football Playoff berth.

2. Michigan (10-1, 7-1)

Previous: 3. LW: W 59-18 at Maryland.