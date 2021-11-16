 Skip to main content
Buckeyes top Parker Gabriel's Big Ten power rankings, but here comes the real fun
Buckeyes top Parker Gabriel's Big Ten power rankings, but here comes the real fun

Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6

Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) evades a tackle on a reception against Nebraska in the third quarter on Nov. 6 at Memorial Stadium.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

Parker Gabriel and Steven M. Sipple discuss the four most interesting Husker notes from Tuesday, including an injured Blackshirt returning to action.

Ohio State is looking good. Real good. But up next are two big tests for the Buckeyes. Can they stay atop Parker Gabriel's Big Ten power rankings?

1. Ohio State (9-1, 7-0)

Previous: 1. Last week: W 59-31 vs. Purdue.

The Buckeyes had to grind through wins against Penn State and Nebraska the two weeks previous but flew past Purdue by racking up 45 first-half points. Ryan Day’s team rolled to 624 yards and scores on its first eight possessions. Of mild concern: Purdue’s 481 yards and 31 points, but if the OSU offense plays like this, it will be awfully tough to stop over the final two regular-season weeks against Michigan State and Michigan.

2. Michigan State (9-1, 6-1)

Previous: 2. LW: W 40-21 vs. Rutgers.

The Spartans remained right in the race for the East Division with a victory over the Scarlet Knights, and they did it without standout receiver Jalen Nailor. Kenneth Walker III rumbled for 143 and a pair of touchdowns, and receiver Jayden Reed hauled in two as well. It sets up a massive game Saturday between Mel Tucker’s team and Ohio State. MSU needs a win to stay alive in the division hunt.

3. Michigan (9-1, 6-1)

Previous: 3. LW: W 21-17 at Penn State.

How about the Wolverines? They trailed 17-14 in the fourth quarter but got a long touchdown pass to tight end Erick All to recapture the lead and keep their Big Ten title — and College Football Playoff — hopes alive. Jim Harbaugh has his team right where he wants it. UM is balanced, athletic and talented. It's got Maryland on Saturday and then The Game.

4. Wisconsin (7-3, 5-2)

Previous: 4. LW: W 35-7 vs. Northwestern.

The Badgers have won six straight and are the hottest team in the Big Ten West. They’ve got one of the nation’s best defenses — UW had 12 tackles for loss Saturday, allowed 239 yards and forced four turnovers — and the offense has made some strides behind freshman running back Braelon Allen. If UW takes care of business at home against Nebraska on Saturday, it would be able to clinch a West title on Nov. 27 in Minneapolis.

5. Iowa (8-2, 5-2)

Previous: 7. LW: W 27-22 vs. Minnesota.

The Hawkeyes stayed in a tie atop the division with a hard-earned win over Minnesota at home. Quarterback Alex Padilla only completed 11-of-24, but he made a couple of huge throws, including a 72-yard touchdown to Charlie Jones early in the third quarter that put Iowa up for good. Iowa also forced the only turnover of the day and did enough to win despite just 12 first downs, 19:41 of possession and 71 rushing yards. That’s finding a way to win ugly.

6. Minnesota (6-4, 4-3)

Previous: 5. LW: L 27-22 at Iowa.

The Gophers had the ball for more than 40 minutes, outgained Iowa by 118 yards and still lost. It’s not a full knockout blow to P.J. Flecks’ division title chances, but it damaged the effort substantially. UM would need to win its final two and have Iowa lose its final two (against Illinois and Nebraska) in order to go to Indianapolis. Ouch.

7. Purdue (6-4, 4-3)

Previous: 6. LW: L 59-31 vs. Ohio State.

The Boilermaker defense had been stingy all year but got toasted for big numbers across the board by the Buckeyes. OSU had hung 45 by halftime and crossed 620 yards of offense. Purdue and Minnesota now find themselves a game back of Iowa and Wisconsin in the West Division. How about PU quarterback Aidan O’Connell? He threw for 390 yards and four touchdowns, and over his last two games sports these numbers: 80-of-106 for 926 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions.

Parker Gabriel and Steven M. Sipple delivers the latest Two-Minute Drill from Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.

8. Illinois (4-6, 3-4)

Previous: 8. LW: Did not play.

The Illini come off their bye week and travel to Iowa City. If Bret Bielema’s team wins its final two games, it will go bowling in his first season. That’s a tall task, but not impossible against the Hawkeyes and Northwestern.

9. Penn State (6-4, 3-4)

Previous: 9. LW: L 21-17 vs. Michigan.

Penn State pushed Iowa, Ohio State and Michigan to the limit but came up short in all three. Now, James Franklin’s team has lost four of its past five overall. After hosting Rutgers on Saturday, the Nittany Lions will travel to Michigan State for the regular-season finale. Will they be playing spoiler? Or will it end up being an anticlimactic finish for teams that had division title hopes into October?

10. Rutgers (5-5, 2-5)

Previous: 12. LW: W 38-3 at Indiana.

Hello, Scarlet Knights. Greg Schiano’s team put a pounding on Indiana on the road behind five rushing touchdowns and a defense that forced six IU turnovers. A win against either Penn State on Saturday or Maryland at home on Nov. 27 will send Schiano’s team back to a bowl game, which would be a nice accomplishment in his second season of Stint 2 in New Jersey.

11. Maryland (5-5, 2-5)

Previous: 10. LW: L 40-21 at Michigan State.

The Terps gave up 27 first-half points and allowed 481 yards of offense to Michigan State and dropped to even on the year overall. They face Michigan next weekend, then travel to Rutgers on Nov. 27 for what may be a game to determine which team goes to a bowl.

12. Nebraska (3-7, 1-6)

Previous: 11. LW: Did not play.

Nebraska’s bye week consisted of a restructured contract for coach Scott Frost and the firing of four offensive assistant coaches. Now, the season closes with two tough defenses — Wisconsin and Iowa — whom Frost is 0-5 against so far in his Husker career. Can NU find a win or is 3-9 in Year 4 the end result?

13. Northwestern (3-7, 1-6)

Previous: 13. LW: L 35-7 at Wisconsin.

The Wildcats took their opening drive and marched for 19 plays against the vaunted UW defense before throwing an interception in the end zone. That’s the way the day went for Pat Fitzgerald’s team, which turned the ball over four times and gave up 268 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

14. Indiana (2-8, 0-7)

Previous: 14. LW: L 38-3 vs. Rutgers.

In a brutal season all around for the Hoosiers, this might have been rock bottom. Tom Allen’s team turned the ball over six times and got throttled by Rutgers at home. IU used three quarterbacks who combined to go 18-of-42 for 177 and two picks. The offseason probably can’t arrive quickly enough for IU, which closes the year with Minnesota and Purdue.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

