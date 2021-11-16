Buckeyes top Parker Gabriel's Big Ten power rankings, but here comes the real fun

Ohio State is looking good. Real good. But up next are two big tests for the Buckeyes. Can they stay atop Parker Gabriel's Big Ten power rankings?
1. Ohio State (9-1, 7-0)
Previous: 1. Last week: W 59-31 vs. Purdue.
The Buckeyes had to grind through wins against Penn State and Nebraska the two weeks previous but flew past Purdue by racking up 45 first-half points. Ryan Day’s team rolled to 624 yards and scores on its first eight possessions. Of mild concern: Purdue’s 481 yards and 31 points, but if the OSU offense plays like this, it will be awfully tough to stop over the final two regular-season weeks against Michigan State and Michigan.
2. Michigan State (9-1, 6-1)
Previous: 2. LW: W 40-21 vs. Rutgers.
The Spartans remained right in the race for the East Division with a victory over the Scarlet Knights, and they did it without standout receiver Jalen Nailor. Kenneth Walker III rumbled for 143 and a pair of touchdowns, and receiver Jayden Reed hauled in two as well. It sets up a massive game Saturday between Mel Tucker’s team and Ohio State. MSU needs a win to stay alive in the division hunt.
3. Michigan (9-1, 6-1)
Previous: 3. LW: W 21-17 at Penn State.
How about the Wolverines? They trailed 17-14 in the fourth quarter but got a long touchdown pass to tight end Erick All to recapture the lead and keep their Big Ten title — and College Football Playoff — hopes alive. Jim Harbaugh has his team right where he wants it. UM is balanced, athletic and talented. It's got Maryland on Saturday and then The Game.
4. Wisconsin (7-3, 5-2)
Previous: 4. LW: W 35-7 vs. Northwestern.
The Badgers have won six straight and are the hottest team in the Big Ten West. They’ve got one of the nation’s best defenses — UW had 12 tackles for loss Saturday, allowed 239 yards and forced four turnovers — and the offense has made some strides behind freshman running back Braelon Allen. If UW takes care of business at home against Nebraska on Saturday, it would be able to clinch a West title on Nov. 27 in Minneapolis.
5. Iowa (8-2, 5-2)
Previous: 7. LW: W 27-22 vs. Minnesota.
The Hawkeyes stayed in a tie atop the division with a hard-earned win over Minnesota at home. Quarterback Alex Padilla only completed 11-of-24, but he made a couple of huge throws, including a 72-yard touchdown to Charlie Jones early in the third quarter that put Iowa up for good. Iowa also forced the only turnover of the day and did enough to win despite just 12 first downs, 19:41 of possession and 71 rushing yards. That’s finding a way to win ugly.
6. Minnesota (6-4, 4-3)
Previous: 5. LW: L 27-22 at Iowa.
The Gophers had the ball for more than 40 minutes, outgained Iowa by 118 yards and still lost. It’s not a full knockout blow to P.J. Flecks’ division title chances, but it damaged the effort substantially. UM would need to win its final two and have Iowa lose its final two (against Illinois and Nebraska) in order to go to Indianapolis. Ouch.
7. Purdue (6-4, 4-3)
Previous: 6. LW: L 59-31 vs. Ohio State.
The Boilermaker defense had been stingy all year but got toasted for big numbers across the board by the Buckeyes. OSU had hung 45 by halftime and crossed 620 yards of offense. Purdue and Minnesota now find themselves a game back of Iowa and Wisconsin in the West Division. How about PU quarterback Aidan O’Connell? He threw for 390 yards and four touchdowns, and over his last two games sports these numbers: 80-of-106 for 926 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions.
8. Illinois (4-6, 3-4)
Previous: 8. LW: Did not play.
The Illini come off their bye week and travel to Iowa City. If Bret Bielema’s team wins its final two games, it will go bowling in his first season. That’s a tall task, but not impossible against the Hawkeyes and Northwestern.
9. Penn State (6-4, 3-4)
Previous: 9. LW: L 21-17 vs. Michigan.
Penn State pushed Iowa, Ohio State and Michigan to the limit but came up short in all three. Now, James Franklin’s team has lost four of its past five overall. After hosting Rutgers on Saturday, the Nittany Lions will travel to Michigan State for the regular-season finale. Will they be playing spoiler? Or will it end up being an anticlimactic finish for teams that had division title hopes into October?
10. Rutgers (5-5, 2-5)
Previous: 12. LW: W 38-3 at Indiana.
Hello, Scarlet Knights. Greg Schiano’s team put a pounding on Indiana on the road behind five rushing touchdowns and a defense that forced six IU turnovers. A win against either Penn State on Saturday or Maryland at home on Nov. 27 will send Schiano’s team back to a bowl game, which would be a nice accomplishment in his second season of Stint 2 in New Jersey.
11. Maryland (5-5, 2-5)
Previous: 10. LW: L 40-21 at Michigan State.
The Terps gave up 27 first-half points and allowed 481 yards of offense to Michigan State and dropped to even on the year overall. They face Michigan next weekend, then travel to Rutgers on Nov. 27 for what may be a game to determine which team goes to a bowl.
12. Nebraska (3-7, 1-6)
Previous: 11. LW: Did not play.
Nebraska’s bye week consisted of a restructured contract for coach Scott Frost and the firing of four offensive assistant coaches. Now, the season closes with two tough defenses — Wisconsin and Iowa — whom Frost is 0-5 against so far in his Husker career. Can NU find a win or is 3-9 in Year 4 the end result?
13. Northwestern (3-7, 1-6)
Previous: 13. LW: L 35-7 at Wisconsin.
The Wildcats took their opening drive and marched for 19 plays against the vaunted UW defense before throwing an interception in the end zone. That’s the way the day went for Pat Fitzgerald’s team, which turned the ball over four times and gave up 268 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
14. Indiana (2-8, 0-7)
Previous: 14. LW: L 38-3 vs. Rutgers.
In a brutal season all around for the Hoosiers, this might have been rock bottom. Tom Allen’s team turned the ball over six times and got throttled by Rutgers at home. IU used three quarterbacks who combined to go 18-of-42 for 177 and two picks. The offseason probably can’t arrive quickly enough for IU, which closes the year with Minnesota and Purdue.
'Nebraska showing some old-school patience': What people are saying about Scott Frost returning, 4 assistants out
Parker with the particulars
Much more coming from the LJS and OWH sit-down with Trev Alberts today, but here's one bit: It's pretty clear Scott Frost is going to hire a play-caller for his offense.— Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) November 9, 2021
Also, NU's $5 million pool for assistants remains, but Alberts told Frost the final number has some flex.
Encouragement from the chancellor
I’ve had great confidence in Scott Frost from the beginning and still do. No one in Nebraska wants to win more than he does. Scott will continue to take the steps necessary to bring the football program to where it needs to be and I very much look forward to watching him do that. https://t.co/idw2tJwwTF— Ronnie D. Green (@RonnieDGreen) November 8, 2021
What could Frost's restructured contract look like?
Over the past year-plus, Jim Harbaugh and Scott Frost both agreed to restructured contracts to remain head coach. If Frost's is anything like Harbaugh's, I think it's great. All CFB coaching contracts should be lower bases/guaranteed money + incentives based on actual success.— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 8, 2021
What's that they say about patience again?
In a year when schools have been tripping over each other to fire coaches ASAP, Nebraska showing some old-school patience/faith that the record doesn't tell the whole story.— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 8, 2021
Refreshing for some Huskers fans, depressing for others?
Too close to start over, says this FOX broadcaster
This is the correct decision for @HuskerFBNation...They are far too close to turn around and start over...If the same things happen next year it is a different story, as Frost himself will admit! https://t.co/PIqnaYaQZ0— Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) November 8, 2021
Ready to put speculation in rearview
Frost will be back next year with a restructured contract.— Meg (@hotmesshusker) November 8, 2021
While I'm really going to miss reading everyone and their mom's opinion about what they think should happen, I'm glad the speculation is over and we can get back to tweeting at Trev to bring back blonde Herbie.#gbr
'Close' to getting over the hump with Frost
I’m all for this! As frustrating as this season’s been, this team’s stronger than last season, and Scott Frost is close to getting over the hump with this squad.— Josh Idachaba (@JoshIdachaba) November 8, 2021
These last two games (both winnable) are a great opportunity to get a statement win and build momentum for 2022. https://t.co/e3Mx8LHddf
Bringing out the GIFs for the occasion
Who is Nebraska going to get that can turn this program around if not Scott Frost? I agree with Nebraska giving him another shot at it. https://t.co/pCfEQP1Bna pic.twitter.com/Yulk5mmcGY— All Elite Sweet BAY BAY (@AllEliteSweet) November 8, 2021
All it takes is a little time
Scott Frost, the offensive genius, didn’t have enough time to diagnose his offensive shortcomings in the first four years, or develop a backup QB, or any tackles, or any guards. (Ever heard of Covid-19?)— Jones (@theKatataKid) November 8, 2021
So it’s fair to bring him back for another year. #GBR
Giving the alum the benefit of the doubt
Keeping Scott Frost has a lot of parallels to the decisions Georgetown hoops had as Ewing struggled early - there’s nowhere else to go, as an alum he has a lot of goodwill that will never extinguish. In GU’s case the faith worked but we stayed true to self and BE. Not NU case— Lorenzo Cortes (@Hoyatexas) November 8, 2021
The price tag on removing Frost is too high, some say
Scott Frost Jim Harbaugh— Jeff Bell (@4WhomJBellTolls) November 8, 2021
🤝
Saved by buyouts https://t.co/eauh7Fb5zu
Where have we heard this sentiment before?
Props to #Nebraska for making the right decision:— Embrik Eyles (@EmbrikEyles) November 8, 2021
23-16 loss at #3 OU
23-29 loss at #23 MSU in OT
32-29 loss vs #9 Michigan
30-23 loss at Minnesota
28-23 loss vs Purdue
26-17 loss vs OSU
Scott Frost and the Corn Huskers are so close, no reason to get rid of him! https://t.co/rdDLzZR0kE
Husker O-lineman on coaching shakeup
Damn— Teddy Prochazka (@TeddyProchazka) November 8, 2021
6 not 3
Nebraska football finally figured it out — you’re not the coaching destination you think. Keep a guy that loves the Huskers and has shown he can win as a coach. Just not easy to win quickly at Nebraska anymore. It’s a 6 year rebuild. Not a 3.— Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) November 8, 2021
A not-so-official statement from ex-Husker
For immediate release pertaining to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. pic.twitter.com/3YcE5gldw0— Will Compton (@_willcompton) November 8, 2021
Happy to move on past the rumors
I'm just happy the "Scott Frost is on the chopping block" narrative can go away now. Very happy to have him back for another year. He's the guy for this program— Jake Brown (@BandanaBrown) November 9, 2021
Money moves by Trev Alberts
So, Trev Alberts is basically giving Scott Frost one more season to end the misery, and to show any sign of noteworthy progress, and he took a million from Frost's salary and cut the $15 million buyout in half. That's doing your job as AD under difficult circumstances.— Pat Harty (@PatHarty) November 9, 2021
Less cash for Frost, more to attract new assistants?
It seems to me that Frost restructured contract in part to create more money for the pending staff hires that he will now be making...ADs think of coaching money in a large pool...They created close to $3M in room for the new hires with the exact same total pool— Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) November 9, 2021
Loyalty prevails on this day
Bob Devaney told me “Once a Husker, always a Husker”Never been prouder of being a Husker than I am today. @TrevAlberts did the right thing. Loyalty, not blind loyalty, should carry the day. “Scott Frost is one of Us” Well said Trev. @coach_frost PS: let’s get back to option.— McGraw Milhaven (@McGrawMilhaven) November 9, 2021
This ex-Husker is not impressed
This is clown stuff. Today is a dark day for this state, and all the former players and coaches. We all deserve better. https://t.co/RdXhyLrXA1— Matt Slauson (@MattSlauson) November 8, 2021
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.