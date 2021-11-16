Buckeyes top Parker Gabriel's Big Ten power rankings, but here comes the real fun

Previous: 3. LW: W 21-17 at Penn State.

How about the Wolverines? They trailed 17-14 in the fourth quarter but got a long touchdown pass to tight end Erick All to recapture the lead and keep their Big Ten title — and College Football Playoff — hopes alive. Jim Harbaugh has his team right where he wants it. UM is balanced, athletic and talented. It's got Maryland on Saturday and then The Game.

4. Wisconsin (7-3, 5-2)

Previous: 4. LW: W 35-7 vs. Northwestern.

The Badgers have won six straight and are the hottest team in the Big Ten West. They’ve got one of the nation’s best defenses — UW had 12 tackles for loss Saturday, allowed 239 yards and forced four turnovers — and the offense has made some strides behind freshman running back Braelon Allen. If UW takes care of business at home against Nebraska on Saturday, it would be able to clinch a West title on Nov. 27 in Minneapolis.

5. Iowa (8-2, 5-2)

Previous: 7. LW: W 27-22 vs. Minnesota.