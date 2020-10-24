Buckeyes overwhelm Huskers in 2020 opener after NU's fast start

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Football season arrived for the University of Nebraska in an exceedingly slow fashion this year, a season-opening tilt with Ohio State arriving seven weeks later than such festivities typically take place on the calendar.

When game action finally did kick off on Saturday in the Buckeyes’ vaunted Ohio Stadium, on this day virtually empty and oddly devoid of the roaring din that normally accompanies the scarlet and cream here, the Huskers wasted no time making their presence felt.

Nebraska marched down the field to put an early touchdown on OSU — and got a big run from quarterback (well, running back on this particular snap) Luke McCaffrey in the process — and later in the half evened the game.

In fact, Scott Frost’s team on this day had many of the ingredients needed to play with, and perhaps deliver an upset against, a national power. They played spirited football, they held up well against the run, at least early on, and they responded the way Frost hoped when the Buckeyes threw punches back.

A critical situation, though, turned the tide late in the first half and OSU capitalized to power a 52-17 win and kick off their drive toward goals like Big Ten and national championships.