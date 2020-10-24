Buckeyes overwhelm Huskers in 2020 opener after NU's fast start

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Football season arrived for the University of Nebraska in an exceedingly slow fashion this year, a season-opening tilt with Ohio State arriving seven weeks later than such festivities typically take place on the calendar.
When game action finally did kick off on Saturday in the Buckeyes’ vaunted Ohio Stadium, on this day virtually empty and oddly devoid of the roaring din that normally accompanies the scarlet and cream here, the Huskers wasted no time making their presence felt.
Nebraska marched down the field to put an early touchdown on OSU — and got a big run from quarterback (well, running back on this particular snap) Luke McCaffrey in the process — and later in the half evened the game.
In fact, Scott Frost’s team on this day had many of the ingredients needed to play with, and perhaps deliver an upset against, a national power. They played spirited football, they held up well against the run, at least early on, and they responded the way Frost hoped when the Buckeyes threw punches back.
A critical situation, though, turned the tide late in the first half and OSU capitalized to power a 52-17 win and kick off their drive toward goals like Big Ten and national championships.
Nebraska held No. 5 Ohio State to a field goal that gave the hosts a 17-14 lead at the 3-minute, 12-second mark of the second quarter and started at its own 25 with a chance to either tie or take the lead late in the half, knowing the Buckeyes would start the second half with the ball.
Instead, though, Nebraska had its worst drive of the first half — a penalty, a negative run and a sack marring any chance of forward progress — and then were flagged for two 15-yard penalties as Ohio State calmly covered 46 yards for a touchdown 70 seconds before halftime.
Then star quarterback Justin Fields led the Buckeyes down the field to open the third quarter, finishing an eight-play drive with a 17-yard touchdown run complete with a spin into the end zone to put his side ahead 31-14 and comfortably in control.
The total damage over 6:48 on the game clock: A tie game at 14 turned into a three-score lead as the Buckeyes rolled up 182 yards on three straight scoring drives and held the Huskers to minus-15 yards on the final two drives of the first half.
NU's drive beginning at 3:12 of the first half was particularly disheartening. At that point, the Huskers had gashed Ohio State for 117 yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns on 14 carries (8.4 per attempt). They had sprinkled in a variety of formations, used redshirt freshman McCaffrey out of the backfield — a 47-yard run on a counter handoff powered the game-opening score — and found production from players like tight end Austin Allen, both quarterbacks and senior running back Dedrick Mills.
To start this march, though, NU took a delay of game penalty before its first play. Then McCaffrey got stuffed on the same look that had produced the big play early on and Martinez took a sack. Nebraska went backward and the Buckeyes capitalized in a major way.
Ryan Day's team delivered the knockout punch midway through the third quarter when Martinez fumbled the ball around midfield on a run play and defensive back Sevyn Banks scooped it up and ran it back 55 yards for a touchdown and a 38-14 advantage.
All along, though, Nebraska could not contain Fields and his dynamic set of receivers. The 6-foot-3, 228-pound junior completed his first 11 passes and saw his only incompletion of the first half come on a deep ball broken up by NU senior Dicaprio Bootle at the last minute.
In the first half, though, he completed 12-of-13 for 187 and a touchdown and added critical third-and-fourth down conversions with his legs. On the afternoon, he finished 20-of-21 for 276 yards and a pair of passing touchdowns to go along with 54 rushing yards and another score.
Nebraska, meanwhile, started fast on offense but couldn't consistently keep it going as the game progressed. The Huskers produced 176 yards and 14 points on their first four drives, but totaled just 143 and three points — plus two turnovers — over their final seven offensive trips.
Nebraska next turns its attention to its home opener on Oct. 31 against Wisconsin, though it will be without starting secondary members Cam Taylor-Britt and Deontai Williams for the first half of that game after both were ejected on separate targeting penalties in the second half Saturday.
Nebraska was flagged eight times for 90 yards overall, while the Buckeyes drew three flags for a total of 14 yards.
This story will be updated.
