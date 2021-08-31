Buckeyes, Badgers lead first edition of Big Ten power rankings

1. OHIO STATE

This week: at Minnesota.

The Buckeyes will have to see how C.J. Stroud plays at quarterback after getting exceptional play from Justin Fields the past two years, but Stroud has a receiver set that is the envy of every coach in the conference. Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck, who’s had plenty of good ones himself, said OSU’s collection this year might be the best he’s ever seen. That and a defense that should be improved means the Buckeyes are entrenched as the preseason favorite.

2. WISCONSIN

This week: vs. Penn State.

There’s competition for the No. 2 spot, but the edge goes to Paul Chryst’s team, which should have a stout, veteran defense. The question will be whether young quarterback Graham Mertz can spark an improvement on the offensive side. Chryst gave up play-calling in 2020 but took it back in the offseason. If Wisconsin scores, its going to be tough to beat. We’ll know much more about the Badgers after an opening stretch that includes the Nittany Lions, Notre Dame in Chicago and Michigan in the first five weeks.

3. INDIANA

This week: at Iowa.