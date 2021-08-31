Buckeyes, Badgers lead first edition of Big Ten power rankings

1. OHIO STATE
This week: at Minnesota.
The Buckeyes will have to see how C.J. Stroud plays at quarterback after getting exceptional play from Justin Fields the past two years, but Stroud has a receiver set that is the envy of every coach in the conference. Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck, who’s had plenty of good ones himself, said OSU’s collection this year might be the best he’s ever seen. That and a defense that should be improved means the Buckeyes are entrenched as the preseason favorite.
2. WISCONSIN
This week: vs. Penn State.
There’s competition for the No. 2 spot, but the edge goes to Paul Chryst’s team, which should have a stout, veteran defense. The question will be whether young quarterback Graham Mertz can spark an improvement on the offensive side. Chryst gave up play-calling in 2020 but took it back in the offseason. If Wisconsin scores, its going to be tough to beat. We’ll know much more about the Badgers after an opening stretch that includes the Nittany Lions, Notre Dame in Chicago and Michigan in the first five weeks.
3. INDIANA
This week: at Iowa.
The Hoosiers are the early favorite to challenge Ohio State in the East, though Penn State also is a bounce-back candidate. Michael Penix might be the best quarterback in the league and he’s got weapons to work with. They have talent to replace on defense, but Tom Allen’s done a good job recruiting and developing in Bloomington. It will be fun to see if they can keep building.
4. PENN STATE
This week: at Wisconsin.
James Franklin’s team got off to a dreadful start in 2020 but finished on a better note. Quarterback Will Levis transferred to Kentucky, but Sean Clifford returns with a talented set of receivers to boot. PSU has graduated a ton of defensive talent to the NFL in recent years, but linebacker Brandon Smith and safety Jaquan Brisker return to help lead the group this year.
5. MINNESOTA
This week: vs. Ohio State.
The Gophers have star running back Mohamed Ibrahim, a veteran offensive line and a steady quarterback in Tanner Morgan. If receiver Chris Autman-Bell avoided serious injury in camp — Fleck wouldn’t say if he’d play against Ohio State but said he’s back to doing some running — and plays a good chunk of the season, Minnesota is going to be a threat in the Big Ten West.
6. IOWA
This week: vs. Indiana.
There’s not a ton of separation in the West and Iowa figures to be right in the mix again. Some of it will depend on how big of a jump quarterback Spencer Petras makes. Iowa has a dynamic center in Tyler Linderbaum and a talented front seven on defense led by linebacker Jack Campbell and a veteran secondary.
7. MICHIGAN
This week: vs. Western Michigan.
It’s a critical year for coach Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines. They have a home nonconference game to start the season, but the schedule ramps up quickly as UM hosts Washington on Sept. 11 and travels to Wisconsin the first weekend of October. Cade McNamara is likely to start at quarterback for the Wolverines, who underwent a major coaching staff shuffle this offseason.
8. NORTHWESTERN
This week: vs. Michigan State.
The Wildcats lost a lot of talent to the NFL and to the transfer portal and then suffered another blow when top running back Cam Porter suffered a season-ending injury in camp. Former Clemson QB Hunter Johnson won the starting job over former South Carolina QB Ryan Hilinski. It’s tall task in front of Pat Fitzgerald this fall.
9. MARYLAND
This week: vs. West Virginia.
Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has an interesting set of weapons with Rakim Jarrett, Jeshaun Jones and Nebraska transfer receiver Marcus Fleming, among others. Can the Terps take a step up under head coach Mike Locksley? The offense got off to a blazing start in 2019, but fell apart in the second half of the season. Locksley is 5-12 through two seasons.
10. ILLINOIS (1-0, 1-0)
This week: vs. UTSA. Last week: W 30-22 vs. Nebraska.
Bret Bielema kicked off his tenure in Champaign in style with a win over Nebraska. How far can the Illini take this good start? Look at their next five: UTSA, at Virginia, vs. Maryland, at Purdue, vs. Charlotte.
Illinois may well be without QB Brandon Peters for a while after he was hurt against Nebraska — DL Calvin Hart’s injury status is one to watch, too — but Artur Sitkowski was serviceable and steady in relief.
11. MICHIGAN STATE
This week: at Northwestern.
The Spartans jump right into it with a road trip to Michigan State before home games against Youngstown State and then the Miami Hurricanes. MSU has a close quarterback competition under head coach Mel Tucker, and whoever wins the job will be tested early in the season. They are breaking in a ton of transfers, including running back Kenneth Walker (Wake Forest) and linebacker Quavaris Crouch (Tennessee).
12. RUTGERS
This week: vs. Temple.
Greg Schiano’s team enters Year 2 of its building project with its starting quarterback Noah Vedral, a former Husker, back, and some momentum on the recruiting trail. Now, how quickly can the Scarlet Knights translate it to the field? After opening with the Owls, Rutgers has Syracuse on the road and Delaware at home before its Big Ten opener against Michigan.
13. NEBRASKA (0-1, 0-1)
This week: vs. Fordham. Last week: L 30-22 at Illinois.
The Huskers had high expectations and lots of pressure entering Year 4 under Scott Frost and suffered a bad loss to Illinois to open their season. When will we learn anything new about Nebraska now? During nonconference games against Fordham and Buffalo? At Oklahoma on Sept. 18? Likely not until the Huskers go to Michigan State on Sept. 25. Nebraska needs to find a way to get the ship turned around, and quickly.
14. PURDUE
This week: vs. Oregon State.
The Boilermakers looked like a program on the rise under Jeff Brohm when he went 7-6 in Year 1, but three straight losing seasons have followed. Now, Jack Plummer is the starting quarterback and he’s got one of the best receivers in the Big Ten to throw to in David Bell, but there are plenty of questions otherwise.
