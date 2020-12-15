Buckeyes and Wildcats top Big Ten power rankings ahead of title game, Hawkeyes close behind

4. INDIANA (6-1)

Previous: 2. Last week: No game.

The Hoosiers will not get a chance to build momentum against Purdue after the rivalry game was canceled Tuesday morning because of COVID-19 issues in both programs. Instead, Tom Allen's program will have to wait it out and see if it gets a New Year's Six bowl berth.

5. PENN STATE (3-5)

Previous: 9. Last week: W 39-24 vs. Michigan State.

The Nittany Lions have ripped off three straight wins after that brutal losing streak to start the season. It’s not all that surprising, considering the talent PSU has on its roster and its previous three opponents. James Franklin’s team will have a good chance at making it four straight on Saturday with a home game against Illinois.

6. RUTGERS (3-5)

Previous: 10. Last week: W 27-24, OT, vs. Maryland.