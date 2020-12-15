Buckeyes and Wildcats top Big Ten power rankings ahead of title game, Hawkeyes close behind

1. OHIO STATE (5-0)
Previous: 1. Last week: No game.
The Buckeyes’ task is pretty simple: Beat Northwestern in the title game and then see if the College Football Playoff committee selects Ohio State as one of the top four teams in the country. There will be some nerves, perhaps fewer after Florida lost this weekend. A potentially 8-1, fifth-ranked Texas A&M team looks like the biggest challenger for the spot.
2. NORTHWESTERN (6-1)
Previous: 3. Last week: W 28-10 vs. Illinois.
The Wildcats have defied expectations all season. Now, they head to Indianapolis as three-touchdown underdogs to Ohio State. In the grand scheme of things, it wouldn’t be great for the Big Ten if Northwestern beat the Buckeyes, but it would be big, obviously, for Pat Fitzgerald’s program. It will be a major chore.
3. IOWA (6-2)
Previous: 4. Last week: W 28-7 vs. Wisconsin.
How about the Hawkeyes? After starting 0-2, Iowa has ripped off six straight wins, the latest a convincing one over a division rival. Unfortunately, Iowa's cross-over weekend game against Michigan was canceled because the Wolverines' COVID-19 issues persist.
4. INDIANA (6-1)
Previous: 2. Last week: No game.
The Hoosiers will not get a chance to build momentum against Purdue after the rivalry game was canceled Tuesday morning because of COVID-19 issues in both programs. Instead, Tom Allen's program will have to wait it out and see if it gets a New Year's Six bowl berth.
5. PENN STATE (3-5)
Previous: 9. Last week: W 39-24 vs. Michigan State.
The Nittany Lions have ripped off three straight wins after that brutal losing streak to start the season. It’s not all that surprising, considering the talent PSU has on its roster and its previous three opponents. James Franklin’s team will have a good chance at making it four straight on Saturday with a home game against Illinois.
6. RUTGERS (3-5)
Previous: 10. Last week: W 27-24, OT, vs. Maryland.
The Scarlet Knights pulled out another close one with an overtime win against Maryland and now have a chance to finish the regular season with a .500 record in Greg Schiano’s first year back if they beat Nebraska at home Friday. Quite a turnaround. They may have to do it without starting quarterback Noah Vedral, who injured his ankle against the Terps, but Rutgers has played hard and been mostly competitive this year. That’s a pretty good start, all things considered.
7. MINNESOTA (3-3)
Previous: 11. Last week: W 24-17 at Nebraska.
The Gophers played without 33 players and coming off a 22-day layoff due to a COVID-19 outbreak, and still beat Nebraska on the road for their third win of the season. It was an impressive afternoon for P.J. Flecks’ team, particularly its much-maligned defense. Now, do they have enough gas in the tank to win back Paul Bunyan’s Axe from Wisconsin this weekend in Madison?
8. WISCONSIN (2-3)
Previous: 5. Last week: L 28-7 at Iowa.
The Badgers at one point went 34 consecutive possessions without scoring a touchdown before a muffed punt set them up in the red zone against Iowa on Saturday. That was about all the good that came offensively for UW, though, which has struggled in that department since two early high-flying wins. A tough fall all around for Paul Chryst’s program.
9. MARYLAND (2-3)
Previous: 6. Last week: L 27-24, OT, vs. Rutgers.
The Terps dropped an overtime game playing without their starting quarterback and a few other contributors due to COVID-19 protocols. They get a division game against Michigan State back this weekend that was canceled earlier this fall, but will once again be shorthanded.
10. ILLINOIS (2-5)
Previous: 7. Last week: L 28-10 at Northwestern.
The first coaching domino to fall in the Big Ten came Sunday when Illinois announced that it was firing Lovie Smith after five seasons. It will be an interesting search to watch unfold. Illinois is in what feels like it should be a decent location close to talent and the school just recently opened a sparkling new facility, but the struggle for consistency predates Smith’s tenure.
11. NEBRASKA (2-5)
Previous: 8. Last week: L 24-17 vs. Minnesota.
The Huskers went into Saturday’s game against a shorthanded Minnesota team with a chance to continue good momentum off a win against Purdue and maybe take a shot at a .500 or even winning season. Instead, another setback. Coach Scott Frost’s offense has struggled for the better part of two seasons, but 111 passing yards and 308 total against UM’s defense was one of the low points so far.
12. MICHIGAN STATE (2-5)
Previous: 12. Last week: L 39-24 at Penn State.
The Spartans are coming off back-to-back lopsided losses and will get to make up a canceled division game from earlier this year against Maryland on Saturday.
13. PURDUE (2-4)
Previous: 13. Last week: No game.
The Boilermakers had to pause team activities shortly after losing to Nebraska and weren’t able to play Indiana on Saturday. The rivalry game was rescheduled for this weekend, but again canceled. Purdue's season is now likely over.
14. MICHIGAN (2-4)
Previous: 14. Last week: No game.
The Wolverines couldn’t get their COVID-19 outbreak under control quickly enough to play Ohio State on Saturday, and then had to also cancel their cross-division game against Iowa. That's three straight cancellations for Michigan, and now the season is over in Ann Arbor with an interesting offseason upcoming.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!