Buckeyes and Badgers top final Big Ten power rankings ahead of title bout

1. OHIO STATE (12-0, 9-0)
Previous: 1. Last week: W 56-27 at Michigan.
The Buckeyes hammered Michigan in the Big House to close an emphatic regular season in which OSU was never in real danger of losing a game. A remarkable, dominant regular season. Now, Ryan Day’s team is a three-score favorite over Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship and is probably locked into the College Football Playoff outside of an absolute calamity in Indianapolis. You know life is good when you have three legitimate Heisman Trophy candidates, which the Buckeyes do. Chase Young is the best defensive player in college football, J.K. Dobbins rushed for 1,657 yards and 19 touchdowns — including 211 and four against Michigan — and Justin Fields has maybe the most eye-popping number of all: 37 touchdown passes and one interception in his first year as a college starter.
2. WISCONSIN (10-2, 7-2)
Previous: 3. Last week: W 38-17 at Minnesota.
The Badgers won the Big Ten West Division title by hammering Minnesota on the road and reclaimed Paul Bunyan’s Axe in the process. Jonathan Taylor was excellent, as usual, but quarterback Jack Coan and receiver Quintez Cephus put on a show, as did the UW defense. They are big underdogs to OSU in Indianapolis — and lost 38-7 to the Buckeyes earlier in the season — but the Rose Bowl wouldn’t be a bad consolation prize. Even still, OSU is 10-1 in its last 11 against Wisconsin and has won seven straight.
3. MINNESOTA (10-2, 7-2)
Previous: 2. Last week: L 38-17 vs. Wisconsin.
The Gophers had a chance to go to Indianapolis and secure a spot in the Rose Bowl and instead got run over by their border rival of a century-plus. That’s a rough Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium. But this is still a successful season on the whole for P.J. Fleck’s program, which should be quite dangerous in bowl season. Receivers Rashod Bateman and Tyler Johnson each eclipsed 1,100 yards in the regular season and posted 11 touchdown receptions apiece. The Gophers don’t fall further than this because they beat PSU earlier this fall.
4. PENN STATE (10-2, 7-2)
Previous: 4. Last week: W 27-6 vs. Rutgers.
The Nittany Lions could also end up in Pasadena, California, depending on how the title game shakes out. Penn State had a lackluster finish to the regular season, or at least as much as a three-score victory can be considered lackluster. There’s some murmuring out there about James Franklin’s future in State College, Pennsylvania, but it’s clear PSU is in a good place. Just not good enough this year to topple OSU, the division monster.
5. MICHIGAN (9-3, 6-3)
Previous: 5. Last week: L 56-27 vs. Ohio State.
Another year, another blowout loss for the Wolverines against the Buckeyes, who showed Saturday that they are vastly superior talentwise. Michigan had been playing really well up until The Game, but that won’t do anything to slow down the conversation about how, or if, Jim Harbaugh can reel in a Buckeye program that’s separated from every other school in the Big Ten.
6. IOWA (9-3, 3-3)
Previous: 6. Last week: W 27-24 at Nebraska.
The Hawkeyes ended the season on a strong note, vanquishing Nebraska for a fifth straight year and squashing the Huskers’ bowl hopes in the process. Iowa has to find more offensive consistency and will lose quarterback Nate Stanley — and perhaps both of its standout tackles — after this season, but not before UI takes a shot at 10 wins in a bowl game.
7. INDIANA (8-4, 5-4)
Previous: 7. Last week: 44-41, 2OT, at Purdue.
The Hoosiers came from behind and secured the Old Oaken Bucket from in-state rival Purdue and secured an eight-win regular season in the process. Nice work from Hoosier coach Tom Allen this year. And that’s not to mention quarterback Peyton Ramsey, who’s looked nothing like a backup since Michael Penix went down with an injury in October.
8. ILLINOIS (6-6, 4-5)
Previous: 8. Last week: L 29-10 vs. Northwestern.
A heartening regular season for the Illini ended with a thud on Saturday with an ugly loss to Northwestern. Illinois is still headed to a bowl game and can finish the year on a high note yet, and it’s been a big improvement for Lovie Smith and company overall. The bigger task? Keeping the arrow pointed up going into the future.
9. MICHIGAN STATE (6-6, 4-5)
Previous: 9. Last week: W 19-16 vs. Maryland.
The Spartans won their final two to qualify for a bowl game, but did so in ugly fashion against the Terrapins on Senior Day in East Lansing, Michigan. A postseason berth awaits, but the bigger questions for MSU surround what changes, if any, come during the offseason.
10. NEBRASKA (5-7, 3-6)
Previous: 10. Last week: L 27-24 vs. Iowa.
The Huskers erased a two-score deficit, but couldn’t overcome the Hawkeyes and failed to qualify for a bowl as a result. A long offseason awaits for head coach Scott Frost and company. Will there be a true quarterback competition? Will the bowl drought, which dates back to 2016, end in 2020? Only time will tell.
11. PURDUE (4-8, 3-6)
Previous: 11. Last week: L 44-41, 2OT, vs. Indiana.
The Boilermakers looked primed to end a disappointing 2019 season on a high note with a rivalry win but fell in double overtime. The future still looks good for Purdue even after a dreadful fall, given the presence of head coach Jeff Brohm and the prospect of a healthy Rondale Moore teaming with dynamite freshman receiver David Bell in the future.
12. MARYLAND (3-9, 1-8)
Previous: 12. Last week: L 19-16 at Michigan State.
The Terrapins gave it a run on their final week of the season but fell short against the Spartans. How much change can Mike Locksley drive between Year 1 and Year 2? The Terps had a terrible year after the opening two weeks of the season.
13. NORTHWESTERN (3-9, 1-8)
Previous: 13. Last week: W 29-10 at Illinois.
One bright spot in an otherwise dreary fall for the Wildcats, who dominated Illinois and notched their lone Big Ten win of the season. Pat Fitzgerald said he was going to, “enjoy the hell out of this,” and that’s all well and good. Another offensive season like this one, though, would not be.
14. RUTGERS (2-10, 0-9)
Previous: 14. Last week: L 27-6 at Penn State.
The Scarlet Knights turned in a third 0-9 league slate in their past four seasons, but brighter days are ahead. Greg Schiano agreed to an eight-year contract over the weekend. Even still, it’s a long road out of the Big Ten basement.
