Buckeyes and Badgers top final Big Ten power rankings ahead of title bout

1. OHIO STATE (12-0, 9-0)

The Buckeyes hammered Michigan in the Big House to close an emphatic regular season in which OSU was never in real danger of losing a game. A remarkable, dominant regular season. Now, Ryan Day’s team is a three-score favorite over Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship and is probably locked into the College Football Playoff outside of an absolute calamity in Indianapolis. You know life is good when you have three legitimate Heisman Trophy candidates, which the Buckeyes do. Chase Young is the best defensive player in college football, J.K. Dobbins rushed for 1,657 yards and 19 touchdowns — including 211 and four against Michigan — and Justin Fields has maybe the most eye-popping number of all: 37 touchdown passes and one interception in his first year as a college starter.