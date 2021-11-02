Buckeye WR trio presents major challenge for veteran Husker secondary that is moving pieces around

Clark, meanwhile, gives Nebraska another rangy player on the edge. At 6-foot-4, he’s got even more length than Taylor-Britt and Newsome and is a player Chinander and secondary coach Travis Fisher could continue to work in against the Buckeyes.

“Braxton deserves to play some. He’s done really well in practice," Chinander said. "Braxton’s really good in coverage and he deserves to get in there a little bit and we can rotate some of those through and obviously you’re getting toward the end of the season where those guys have played a lot of reps and you want to start rolling some guys through, especially if there’s been some long series or guys getting tired or things like that. Braxton deserves to play some football.”

A year ago, then-OSU quarterback Justin Fields and those receivers only truly got over the top on the Huskers once — a 42-yard touchdown to Wilson over cornerback Dicaprio Bootle — but Fields completed 20 of 21 passes overall, many of them to that intermediate level where the receivers are still getting chunk yards and also have the chance to work after the catch.

So far this year, NU is fourth in the Big Ten in allowing 6.2 yards per pass attempt and has surrendered 11 touchdowns vs. eight interceptions.