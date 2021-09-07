BTN documentary revisits Nebraska's 9/11 Tunnel Walk vs. Rice

Fans in the east stands at Memorial Stadium use cards to flash USA during the pregame show prior to Nebraska hosting Rice on Sept. 20, 2001. The game was one of the first major sporting events after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11.
Journal Star file photo
Lincoln Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Lincoln Journal Star
Americans will not forget where they were or what they were doing the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, and Nebraskans haven't forgotten what took place nine days later.
Nebraska played Rice on a Thursday night at Memorial Stadium. NU won 48-3, but the lasting memory was the Tunnel Walk tribute to the victims and first responders involved in the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York City and Washington D.C.
A documentary called "The B1G Story: Tunnel Walk Tribute" will debut at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on BTN. The 30-minute show documents what took place prior to the Sept. 20 game against Rice, and how the Tunnel Walk tribute came together. It includes interviews with former players Eric Crouch, Jammal Lord and Barrett Rudd, as well as the local law enforcement officials and first responders who took part in the Tunnel Walk.
Twenty-five years later, the events of that gameday still bring a lot of emotions to those who took part in it.
One of the documentary's producers is Garrett Wright, who grew up in Nebraska.
Photos: Welcome back, fans! Huskers defeat Fordham in home opener
David Hollingsworth walks his grandson Jordan (11) to the stadium before a college football game between Nebraska and Fordham on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Sawyer Smedra (7) throws a football towards the target practice inflatable contraption before Nebraska and Fordham play Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez high-fives fans as he walks to the stadium before the Huskers take on Fordham on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
The Huskers walk towards Memorial Stadium ahead of a game against Fordham on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Cousins Elijah Powell (left) and Simon Moore (right), dressed in corn, high-five Huskers before a game between Nebraska and Fordham on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
David Hollingsworth stands outside Memorial Stadium before Nebraska takes on Fordham on Saturday.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Joshua Machan (Dakota Dunes, South Dakota) stands outside Memorial Stadium before a game between Nebraska and Fordham on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Landon Donnelly, 10, of Louisville, throws a football outside Memorial Stadium before a game against Fordham on Saturday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Jeremy Hoyt (center) of Crowley, Colo., ties a red balloon for his sons Jaron (left), 8, and Josiah, before the Nebraska football team's game against Fordham on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska fan Kade Lightner cheers for the team before a college football game between Nebraska and Fordham on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Karter Eusterwiemann, 8, of Norfolk, waits for the start of a college football game between Nebraska and Fordham on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska fans walk along West Stadium before a college football game between Nebraska and Fordham on Saturday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) dives in the end zone for a first-quarter touchdown against Fordham on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska's Sevion Morrison (28) scores a touchdown against Fordham on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Levi Falck (88) gets tackled by several Fordham players Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Deontai Williams (8) knocks Fordham's Zach Davis (9) over Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) scores the first touchdown of the game against Fordham on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Samori Toure (3) gets forced out of bounds by Fordham's Natani Drati (12) after a catch Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) evades a Fordham tackle in the second half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (second left) is mobbed by his teammates after scoring the first of his two first-half rushing touchdowns against Fordham on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke (9) blocks a field goal attempt by Fordham's Nick Leinenweber in the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska fans watch the Nebraska marching band before the team runs out into the field to take on Fordham on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska outside linebacker JoJo Domann is picked up by teammate Garrett Nelson after Domann intercepted a Fordham pass in the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska safety Deontai Williams intercepts a ball intended for Fordham wide receiver Fotis Kokosioulis during the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska outside linebacker JoJo Domann intercepts a Fordham pass in the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska cornerback Quinton Newsome celebrates after sacking Fordham quarterback Tim DeMorat during the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska wide receiver Samori Toure catches a pass in front of Fordham's linebacker Mike Courtney during the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Logan Smothers (8) gets tackled by Fordham's Ryan Greenhagen on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost shakes hands with Fordham's head coach Joe Conlin after the Huskers' 52-7 win Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Markese Stepp (30) lies on the ground after being tackled by Fordham's Ryan Greenhagen on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Several Huskers celebrate Chancellor Brewington's (82) touchdown Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Chancellor Brewington (82) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown against Fordham on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Alante Brown (4) catches a pass near the end zone but he was ruled to be out of bounds against Fordham on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska running back Marvin Scott (21) scores in the fourth quarter against Fordham on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson (14) rushes the ball in the third quarter against Fordham on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Logan Smothers (8) takes off on a fourth-quarter run against Fordham as backup QBs Heinrich Haarberg (10) and Matt Masker (18) look on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska running back Sevion Morrison scored two touchdowns in the Huskers' 52-7 win over Fordham on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska wide receiver Zavier Betts (15) signals a first down on his fourth-quarter reception against Fordham on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska running back Sevion Morrison (28) scored two touchdowns in the Huskers' 52-7 win over Fordham on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Logan Smothers (8) fumbles the ball in the fourth quarter on a hit by Fordham's Natani Drati (12) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska running back Marvin Scott eyes the end zone for a fourth-quarter score against Fordham on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (center) watches the action from the second half against Fordham on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska running back Sevion Morrison scores a touchdown against Fordham's Ryan Greenhagen in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska running back Marvin Scott runs against Fordham on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska defensive lineman Jordan Riley (91) and linebacker Eteva Mauga-Clements (22) combine to tackle Fordham's Trey Wilson in the second half on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska's Lane McCallum tries to tackle Fordham's Dequece Carter in the second half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska's tight end Austin Allen fights for yardage in the second half against Fordham on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's wide receiver Samori Toure runs for yardage in the second half against Fordham on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska receiver Samori Toure (second from left) celebrates his touchdown against Fordham with the Huskers' Sevion Morrison (right), in the second half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's tight end Austin Allen fights for yardage in the second half against Fordham on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez is pressured by Fordham's Gavin Watson during the second half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Chancellor Brewington (center) celebrates his touchdown against Fordham with teammates Wyatt Liewer (left) and Austin Allen during the second half against Fordham on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Chancellor Brewington celebrates his second-half touchdown against Fordham on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska running back Sevion Morrison breaks a tackle by Fordham linebacker Ryan Greenhagen during the second half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez makes a throw against Fordham on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska receiver Zavier Betts hauls in a pass in front of Fordham defensive back Deon Montgomery in the second half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Logan Smothers passes against Fordham in the fourth quarter against Fordham on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska won 52-7.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska players run out from the tunnel before their football game against Fordham on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's receiver Omar Manning looks for yardage against Fordham's Anthony Tony-Itoyah and Mike Courtney during the second half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska receiver Samori Toure takes off for yardage against Fordham in the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska receiver Samori Toure runs the ball with Fordham's Natani Drati (12) and Ryan Greenhagen (47) attempting to tackle him in the first half on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska running back Markese Stepp rushes the ball against Anthony Tony-Itoyah of Fordham on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska defensive backs Cam Taylor-Britt (from left), Deontai Williams, Quinton Newsome and Myles Farmer celebrate Williams' interception against Fordham in the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska running back Markese Stepp (left) rushes the ball against Fordham's Anthony Tony-Itoyah on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska students, including Nate Fricke cheer before the Huskers take on Fordham on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez breaks tackle from Fordham linebacker Mike Courtney during the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska running back Jaquez Yant (0) rushes the ball in the fourth quarter against Fordham's Stephen Williams (24) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska linebacker Pheldarius Payne takes on the Fordham offense on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska running back Jaquez Yant finds running room against Fordham in the second half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez is pressured by Fordham linebacker Ryan Greenhagen during the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's kicker Connor Culp kicks a 39-yard field goal against Fordham in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska players, including wide receiver Omar Manning, gather by the end zone before a game against Fordham on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska safety Deontai Williams sends Fordham's running back Zach Davis flying in the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska cheerleaders and Deontai Williams (8) celebrate the first-quarter interception of Husker linebacker JoJo Domann (with ball) against Fordham on Saturday, at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska cheerleaders celebrate after Husker linebacker JoJo Domann intercepted a pass against Fordham in the first quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Recruits stand on the field before the game between Nebraska and Fordham on Saturday, at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Zach Weinmaster (16) takes the field before the game against Fordham on Saturday, at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Fordham's Giovanni Potente (67) celebrates the team's only touchdown of the game against Nebraska on Saturday, at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez scores a touchdown against Fordham on Saturday, at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Markese Stepp runs the ball up the field as Fordham's Elisha Armstrong (96) attempts to stop him on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska linebacker JoJo Domann (13) tosses the ball he intercepted from Fordham in the first quarter to an official on Saturday, at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska's Sevion Morrison reacts after scoring a touchdown against Fordham on Saturday, at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Fordham's Fotis Kokosioulis (82) runs the ball against Nebraska on Saturday, at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska players stand on the sidelines during a timeout in the Fordham game on Saturday, at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska receiver Samori Toure tries to evade Fordham's Natani Drati (12) and Ryan Greenhagen in the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
The NCAA sellout record of 376 consecutive games continues at Memorial Stadium for the game between Nebraska and Fordham on Saturday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Nouredin Nouili (63) yells as he runs off the field at halftime against Fordham on Saturday, at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Zavier Betts reacts after missing a catch against Fordham on Saturday, at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska players gather on the field before the game against Fordham on Saturday, at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Samori Toure celebrates his touchdown against Fordham on Saturday, at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Logan Smothers catches the snap from Matt Sichterman (70) during the game against Fordham on Saturday, at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Connor Culp kicks a field goal held by William Przystup (90) during the game against Fordham on Saturday, at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Damian Jackson walks off the field after the Fordham game on Saturday, at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
The NCAA sellout record continues at Memorial Stadium in this photo taken 20 minutes before the home opening between Nebraska and Fordham on Saturday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A featured veteran stands and waves his hat to the crowd during the Nebraska-Fordham game on Saturday, at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
The Huskers celebrate an Adrian Martinez (2) touchdown against Fordham on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska defensive lineman Damion Daniels (left) battles against Fordham's Lucas Portes on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco (left) shouts instructions during the Huskers' game against Fordham on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Samori Toure (3) fails to catch a pass in the end zone as he's defended by Fordham's Natani Drati on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Samori Toure splits Fordham defendes Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Nick Henrich (42) rushes against Fordham offensive linemen Lucas Portes (72) and Giovanni Potente (67) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Logan Smothers is tackled by Fordham's Ryan Greenhagen on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Chris Kolarevic (31) tackles Fordham's Hamze El-Zayat (1) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Ethan Piper (57) stretches with his team before the game against Fordham on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Markese Stepp (30) gets tackled by Fordham on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez throws a pass against Fordham on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Fordham's Tim DeMorat (17) gets sacked by Nebraska's Quinton Newsome (6) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Tamon Lynum runs off the field after warmups for Nebraska's game against Fordham on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Samori Toure (3) talks with Levi Falck (88) as they walk off the field after the Huskers defeated Fordham 52-7 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Brendan Franke kicks the ball to Fordham on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's JoJo Domann (13) reaches for Fordham runner Zach Davis on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Caleb Tannor (2) and Quinton Newsome (6) celebrate Newsome's sack against Fordham on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez runs with the ball against Fordham before making a pass on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska associate athletic director Matt Davison (left) talks to athletic director Trev Alberts before the football game against Fordham on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Wyatt Liewer can't reach a pass during Saturday's game against Fordham at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska tight end Austin Allen tries to evade Fordham's James Conway (48) and Jesse Bramble (6) in the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez throws under pressure from Fordham's Jesse Bramble (6) in the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska's Damion Daniels (93) is held onto as he pressures Fordham quarterback Tim DeMorat in the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska's Quinton Newsome (6) prepares to sack Fordham quarterback Tim DeMorat (17) in the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) dives in the end zone during the first quarter against Fordham on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
The Nebraska football team emerges from the Tunnel Walk to take on Fordham on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska wide receiver Omar Manning (5) signals for a first down after his second-quarter reception against Fordham on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska wide receiver Omar Manning (5) runs for extra yardage after a first-down reception in the first half against Fordham on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska linebacker JoJo Domann (13) gets past Fordham's Jack Lynch (87) in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska wide receiver Alante Brown (4) sidesteps a tackle attempt by Fordham's Anthony Tony-Itoyah (8) in the second half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
