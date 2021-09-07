 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BTN documentary revisits Nebraska's 9/11 Tunnel Walk vs. Rice
0 Comments
editor's pick topical

BTN documentary revisits Nebraska's 9/11 Tunnel Walk vs. Rice

  • Updated
  • 0
Postponed Sept. 11 game 2001

Fans in the east stands at Memorial Stadium use cards to flash USA during the pregame show prior to Nebraska hosting Rice on Sept. 20, 2001. The game was one of the first major sporting events after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11. 

 Journal Star file photo

The best and the most Huskers news & opinion

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

Americans will not forget where they were or what they were doing the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, and Nebraskans haven't forgotten what took place nine days later.

Nebraska played Rice on a Thursday night at Memorial Stadium. NU won 48-3, but the lasting memory was the Tunnel Walk tribute to the victims and first responders involved in the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York City and Washington D.C.

A documentary called "The B1G Story: Tunnel Walk Tribute" will debut at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on BTN. The 30-minute show documents what took place prior to the Sept. 20 game against Rice, and how the Tunnel Walk tribute came together. It includes interviews with former players Eric Crouch, Jammal Lord and Barrett Rudd, as well as the local law enforcement officials and first responders who took part in the Tunnel Walk.

Twenty-five years later, the events of that gameday still bring a lot of emotions to those who took part in it.

One of the documentary's producers is Garrett Wright, who grew up in Nebraska.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AL East outlook: Do the Blue Jays have value?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News