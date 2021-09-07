BTN documentary revisits Nebraska's 9/11 Tunnel Walk vs. Rice

Americans will not forget where they were or what they were doing the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, and Nebraskans haven't forgotten what took place nine days later.

Nebraska played Rice on a Thursday night at Memorial Stadium. NU won 48-3, but the lasting memory was the Tunnel Walk tribute to the victims and first responders involved in the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York City and Washington D.C.

A documentary called "The B1G Story: Tunnel Walk Tribute" will debut at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on BTN. The 30-minute show documents what took place prior to the Sept. 20 game against Rice, and how the Tunnel Walk tribute came together. It includes interviews with former players Eric Crouch, Jammal Lord and Barrett Rudd, as well as the local law enforcement officials and first responders who took part in the Tunnel Walk.

Twenty-five years later, the events of that gameday still bring a lot of emotions to those who took part in it.

One of the documentary's producers is Garrett Wright, who grew up in Nebraska.

