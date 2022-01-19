Bryan Applewhite on radio: New Husker RBs coach enjoys reception he's receiving in Texas

He got on a plane Sunday to travel to Texas to recruit.

"Growing up and going to high school in eastern Colorado, and then to get the phone call from Coach Frost offering me the job — it was a dream come true," Applewhite said. "You couldn't go to school when I was in middle school and not be able to talk about the Nebraska-CU game. You better be able to talk about all the Nebraska players, you better be able to talk about what happened and who scored what touchdown.

"It just feels surreal still. It still hasn't sunk in."

Asked to describe his coaching style, Applewhite noted he went straight from being a fullback at Northern Colorado into coaching at his alma mater as a graduate assistant.

As a result, "I never got the opportunity to forget what it was like to be a player," he said. "I went straight from player to coach. In my first spring (as a coach), I was coaching guys I (played with) in the fall. So, I understand what you go through every day as a student-athlete. I never forgot that."

He said he's demanding, but understanding.