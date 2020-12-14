Brenden Jaimes moving on to NFL Draft, opening door for 'crown jewel' of 2020 recruiting class

Nebraska left tackle Brenden Jaimes started his 40th consecutive game Saturday against Minnesota.
It apparently will be his last.
The senior announced via Twitter on Monday afternoon that he will not finish out the rest of the season with the Huskers.
"After much thought and prayer, I have decided to start a new chapter in my life and prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft," he said.
Nebraska plays its final scheduled game Friday afternoon on the road against Rutgers. While a bowl berth isn't out of the question, it's very possible NU's season will end this week. Jaimes, though, isn't waiting any longer.
The 6-foot-6, 300-pounder, started every game for Nebraska since he took over as a true freshman in the middle of the 2017 season.
"Thank you does not seem sufficient enough to express my gratitude to The University of Nebraska, Coach (Mike) Cavanaugh, Coach (Scott) Frost, Coach (Greg) Austin and the rest of the university staff for giving me a chance to live out my dream," Jaimes wrote.
"(Jaimes) has been really solid for us. He's a good player, I think he's got a good future in football," Frost said Monday. "He's been an important piece."
Jaimes last week was invited to the East-West Shrine Bowl, a collegiate all-star game that's a magnet for the NFL scouting community.
Freshman Turner Corcoran has been his No. 2 for most of the season and would be a logical replacement. It would be his first career start.
“Personally, I think he's more mature than I was when I was in his shoes,” Jaimes said of Corcoran last week. “I think he'll be a great asset to the team next year, as he is this year. Whatever role he fills, I think he'll be able to do it to the best of his ability.”
Corcoran was a four-star recruit out of Lawrence, Kansas, and the crown jewel of Nebraska's 2020 recruiting class. He has seen time in two games so far this season, playing both against Ohio State and against Illinois. That already makes the 6-6, 280-pounder one of 15 true freshmen in NU history to play on the offensive line.
"You’ve been a huge role model for me for the past 11 months, couldn’t ask for a better mentor," Corcoran tweeted at Jaimes on Monday afternoon.
Corcoran would be the third freshman in NU's starting lineup up front, joining redshirt freshman right tackle Bryce Benhart and redshirt freshman left guard Ethan Piper, both of whom have been regulars all season. They will face a disruptive, veteran Rutgers defensive line.
"Really active, do a lot of things, tackle well, play really hard and they're well-coached," Frost said Monday. "They're really veteran, too. When you look at the number of upperclassmen and seniors that are playing for them, they've been together and around each other a lot. … Definitely going to be a big challenge for our offense."
