Brenden Jaimes moving on to NFL Draft, opening door for 'crown jewel' of 2020 recruiting class

"(Jaimes) has been really solid for us. He's a good player, I think he's got a good future in football," Frost said Monday. "He's been an important piece."

Jaimes last week was invited to the East-West Shrine Bowl, a collegiate all-star game that's a magnet for the NFL scouting community.

Freshman Turner Corcoran has been his No. 2 for most of the season and would be a logical replacement. It would be his first career start.

“Personally, I think he's more mature than I was when I was in his shoes,” Jaimes said of Corcoran last week. “I think he'll be a great asset to the team next year, as he is this year. Whatever role he fills, I think he'll be able to do it to the best of his ability.”

Corcoran was a four-star recruit out of Lawrence, Kansas, and the crown jewel of Nebraska's 2020 recruiting class. He has seen time in two games so far this season, playing both against Ohio State and against Illinois. That already makes the 6-6, 280-pounder one of 15 true freshmen in NU history to play on the offensive line.