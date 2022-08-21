Breaking down the schedule: The intrigue factor of each game, and how the Huskers could hit the jackpot

Amie Just breaks down each game on Nebraska's 2022 football slate.

Game 1: Northwestern

The ante: It’s been a long offseason full of change – change Nebraska fans hope will result in bowl eligibility for the first time since 2016. With all eyes on the Huskers for Week 0 in Ireland, this is their shot to make a memorable first impression, and it’s against Northwestern, a team that was voted to finish dead last in the West.

Chips: 8. Football on the Emerald Isle to start the season in what should be an easy win for Nebraska? For those in attendance, this should be a 10.

Hitting the jackpot: Quarterback Ryan Hilinski, who balled out as a freshman with South Carolina, has floundered recently. What doesn’t help him (or other QB Brendan Sullivan) any is that the Wildcats’ only consistent receiver from last year, Stephon Robinson Jr., is out of eligibility. Expect Nebraska’s pass rush to take advantage.

Folding the hand: The last time Northwestern finished with a dismal record (3-9 in 2019), the Wildcats rebounded and then some by winning the Big Ten West and ranking No. 10 in the AP Top 25. Can Pat Fitzgerald do it again? The Wildcats surely have a chip on their shoulder from Nebraska’s 56-7 drubbing of them from last year.

Game 2: North Dakota

The ante: North Dakota should be a more formidable FCS foe for the Huskers than Fordham last season (52-7), as the Fighting Hawks were projected to finish third in a stacked Missouri Valley Conference. Though, the Huskers have never lost to an FCS school.

Chips: 5. First home game of the season and it’s against an FCS opponent. Will be weird with no balloons.

Hitting the jackpot: North Dakota – not to be confused with North Dakota State – is coming off a 5-6 season under ninth-year coach Bubba Schweigert and the Fighting Hawks return just five starters from last year on defense. Expect Casey Thompson and Co. to exploit their inexperienced and undersized squad.

Folding the hand: Jet lag is no joke. Will the Huskers be fully recovered in time, just a week off their season opener in Ireland? The biggest obstacle for the Huskers over Labor Day Weekend could be themselves. If sleepy sloppiness rears its ugly head, a loss will sting double: Nebraska forks over $515,000 to North Dakota for this one.

Game 3: Georgia Southern

The ante: Nebraska had considerable change this offseason, but Georgia Southern takes the cake in comparison as fired USC coach Clay Helton looks to make his mark in the Sun Belt. If Nebraska plays its cards right, this is an opportunity to start a season 3-0 for the first time since 2016.

Chips: 6. Another non-marquee game at home for Nebraska against a transitioning program. But hey, at least it’s a night game. We all know how fun those can be, regardless of the caliber of opponent.

Hitting the jackpot: Georgia Southern is considered to be among the worst FBS teams from last season, with Lindy’s ranking them at No. 120 out of 131. With new coaches all around the board, a new offensive scheme and a new quarterback (Kyle Vantrease), expect the Eagles to be experiencing growing pains for their second game of the year.

Folding the hand: Georgia Southern’s offensive backfield is nothing to shake a stick at. Between Gerald Green and Jalen White, that duo looks to build on their success from last season. If Nebraska can’t contain the run, could be a costly day for the Huskers – in more ways than one. Nebraska’s on the hook to pay Georgia Southern $1.4 million.

Game 4: Oklahoma

The ante: This is one significantly different Oklahoma team compared to the one Nebraska faced a year ago in Norman. After Lincoln Riley bolted for USC, the Sooners poached former longtime assistant Brent Venables from Clemson to take the reins. With Venables comes plenty of change, too. But make no mistake, these Sooners are poised to be among the country’s top teams this fall.

Chips: 9. It’s going to be electric in Memorial Stadium for Oklahoma’s return to Lincoln for the first time since 2009. (Remember what happened then?) It’s going to feel like the good ole days.

Hitting the jackpot: Oklahoma’s offensive line has some work to do and the receivers are mostly inexperienced outside Marvin Mims. If Nebraska’s secondary keys in on the Sooners’ lack of depth and the pass rush takes advantage of an offensive line in need to build chemistry, the Huskers could make it an interesting Saturday afternoon.

Folding the hand: Venables is a tour de force on defense and he inherits a team with plenty of talent on that side of the ball – especially at defensive end and in the secondary. If the Sooners get the upper hand in those areas? Could be a long day in Lincoln.

Game 5: Indiana

The ante: Things can’t get much worse for Indiana in 2022, considering the Hoosiers went 0-fer in Big Ten play last season. Even still, outside expectations are still low as Indiana was picked to finish dead last in the East this year.

Chips: 7. It’s an evening game and it’s Homecoming. Hard not to get up for that.

Hitting the jackpot: Indiana’s offense is littered with question marks at this stage. They have a new offensive coordinator and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. hit the door for Washington. The Hoosiers have a litany of transfers at receiver and in the backfield. Nebraska’s stout defense should be looking to have a field day.

Folding the hand: Even with a new defensive coordinator, the Hoosiers’ secondary is nothing to sneeze at because Indiana’s backfield returns four starters (three of whom have received accolades). If first-team All-Big Ten safety Tiawan Mullen is back at tip-top shape, Nebraska’s deep threats could be in for a rude awakening.

Game 6: at Rutgers

The ante: Year 3 for Greg Schiano with nine returning starters provides the Scarlet Knights with some stability, but the outside projections keep Rutgers near the bottom of the Big Ten – 6th in the East, just ahead of Indiana.

Chips: 5. First true road game of the season for Nebraska. It’s in New Jersey in early October. Weather could be gorgeous for those making the trip.

Hitting the jackpot: Rutgers’ offense averaged just 19.7 points per game last season – among the worst for scoring offenses in the FBS. And if the transfer-heavy offensive line doesn’t jive, sophomore quarterback Gavin Wimsatt could be running for his life against Nebraska’s stout pass rush.

Folding the hand: Rutgers’ secondary is its strength, as the Scarlet Knights return all their core players. Even though Rutgers went 5-8 last year and 2-7 in Big Ten play, its defense is the main reason why it won those games. Can they keep the train rolling in that direction.

Game 7: at Purdue

The ante: Purdue’s win over Nebraska last year helped propel them from 4-3 to 9-4, and with 14 returning starters, the Boilermakers are looking to build off last season’s breakthrough year.

Chips: 7. This is the make or break stretch of the season. Winning one (or both) of these midseason road games puts Nebraska in the driver’s seat for a bowl berth.

Hitting the jackpot: Receiver is a big question for the Boilermakers at this stage. The Big Ten Receiver of the Year David Bell bolted for the NFL and the prime candidate to step into his role, Milton Wright, was ruled academically ineligible for the season. Nebraska needs to take advantage of the relative inexperience there.

Folding the hand: Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell, even with the inexperienced receivers, is primed to thrive in his third year in Jeff Brohm’s offense. Could he throw for more than the blistering 3,712 yards he had last season? A tough match for Nebraska’s secondary.

Game 8: Illinois

The ante: Nebraska’s incomprehensible loss in the season opener to Illinois in Bret Bielema’s debut with the Illini still leaves a bad taste in the mouths of many. Losing three in a row to Illinois? That would make history in a bad way for Nebraska.

Chips: 7. Back at home after a two-game road stint, NU fans will be ready for Memorial Stadium to rock.

Hitting the jackpot: Illinois appears to be playing Tommy DeVito as a 1-year stopgap at quarterback. Will he play a la his Syracuse tenure (2,360 yards with 19 touchdowns in 2019) or will he be rusty after two years away from being a starter? A new QB with a new left side of the offensive line looks to be a key matchup for NU.

Folding the hand: Illinois may have gone 5-7 and 4-5 in Big Ten play last season, but their defense played a key role in their success. The Illini boasted the No. 29 scoring defense in the country last season, and they return six starters – including their top two tacklers in safety Sydney Brown and linebacker Tarique Barnes.

Game 9: Minnesota

The ante: The Golden Gophers are coming off one of the best seasons in program history. With that, Minnesota looks to contend in the West for the third time in the past four years.

Chips: 7. Nebraska hasn’t beaten Minnesota since 2018, and that sticks in the craw of Husker fans. Ending that drought in Memorial Stadium would be one to remember.

Hitting the jackpot: Minnesota replaces four of its five starters on the offensive line, but they’ll likely hit their stride by their eighth game of the season. Behind them, though, is Tanner Morgan, a sixth-year senior. The Golden Gophers had one of the worst passing offenses in the country last season, which inspired P.J. Fleck to fire the OC.

Folding the hand: The Golden Gophers return seven starters on a defensive unit that was in the top 10 in scoring defense last season (17.3 points per game) and in total defense (278.8 yards allowed per game).

Game 10: at Michigan

The ante: Nebraska came oh so close to knocking off then-No. 9 Michigan last season, but close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades. After a 12-2 campaign, the Wolverines are primed once again to contend in the East.

Chips: 9. It’s Michigan. In the Big House. In November. No additional words necessary.

Hitting the jackpot: Michigan’s defensive line is a big concern for the Wolverines. They return just one starter and the overall depth at the position is lacking. Considering this game takes place in mid-November, a big question is: how will the room look by then?

Folding the hand: Regardless of which quarterback gets tapped for the starting gig, the sky is the limit for either of them with the new co-offensive coordinators in place. The run game also appears to be dominant, as Blake Corum is back with a vengeance. Falling just shy of 1,000 yards on the ground last year will no question inspire him for 2022.

Game 11: Wisconsin

The ante: Even though the Badgers have missed the Big Ten title game since 2019, Wisconsin is primed to take the West this season. Is this the year? Or will another team once again usurp Wisconsin and its high expectations?

Chips: 9. Nebraska has only beaten Wisconsin once since joining the Big Ten, and it was 10 years ago. If the Huskers end the eight-game losing skid, it’ll be one for the ages.

Hitting the jackpot: The Badgers lost a ton of talent on defense, including All-American linebacker Leo Chenal and All-Big Ten linebacker Jack Sanborn. Those stepping in to replace them are unheralded and relatively inexperienced.

Folding the hand: While the cupboard gets replenished in the inside linebacker room, Wisconsin’s front appears to be as formidable as ever with Isaiah Mullens and Keeanu Benton ready for action. They were key last season in Wisconsin’s top 10 success on third downs and in the run game.

Game 12: at Iowa

The ante: Seven losses in a row for Nebraska to Iowa. While the last four Husker losses have been within a touchdown, that’s not good enough. A return to dominance doesn’t happen for Nebraska without taking down Iowa along the way.

Chips: 9. If Iowa and Nebraska have it their way this season, plenty will be on the line for both teams on Black Friday afternoon. Has the makings for a wild one in Iowa City.

Hitting the jackpot: Iowa’s offense had its fair share of struggles last season, but one bright spot for the Hawkeyes was 1,000-yard rusher Tyler Goodson. He’s off to the NFL now. In the passing game, Spencer Petras was inconsistent, throwing almost as many picks as he did touchdowns.