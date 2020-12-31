Bowl cancellations show why Moos' pitch was a good one and why Huskers may not have played anyhow

In 1995, Bill Moos was a first-year athletic director at Oregon and he was giving it hell trying to convince the premier bowl games in the country that they should want the Ducks.
Part of an athletic director’s job is to help create potential postseason landing spots for his school’s program, so Moos, who had just arrived from the University of Montana, went big.
“I told the Cotton Bowl that we’d bring 25,000 fans, and (Cotton Bowl CEO) Rick Baker spit his coffee out,” Moos told the Journal Star last week. “As it ended up, we got the bid and we brought 12,000. But we were in a New Year’s Day bowl game. I wasn’t trying to be deceitful, but I thought we could.
“At Nebraska, we don’t have to worry about that. We’d fill the stands.”
Indeed, under normal circumstances, Moos would have a pretty easy sell these days. Only problem, of course, is that the Huskers didn’t qualify for a bowl game in either of his first three seasons dating to his hire in October 2017. This year, he was working the phones knowing that everybody would be eligible, but his pitch changed dramatically.
The Sea of Red was not going to be able to travel to a bowl destination, and certainly not in the normal numbers for a December date in a warm-weather locale.
“What I resorted to was the Nebraska brand, one of the top five, six, seven still in the country and the viewership. People still tune in to watch Nebraska football,” Moos said. “More important — and I hope it’s never important again — is how clean we were in regards to COVID and that our testing protocols and our approach to it with our fabulous staff and the help from UNMC and all of the things lined up and how we’ve bubbled within North and West stadium. …
“In this unique year, that really resonated with bowl games because the last thing they want to do is secure a team and three days out they call up and say, ‘We can’t come.’”
Here, though, lies the folly of trying to plan anything in 2020 well ahead of time. Nebraska, at the end of the regular season, had several bowl opportunities within the Big Ten’s slate — most likely the since-canceled Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Arizona or the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte — and would have had more outside of that had the conference filled its slots, but the Huskers voted against playing in any of them.
But that was only the first in what could have ended up being several trip wires. Look at Iowa, which won its final six games of the season, but had its Dec. 19 game against Michigan canceled and then, after a week of preparing for the Music City Bowl, saw that opportunity vanish, too, when Missouri’s football team had an uptick in positive cases on Dec. 27.
You think Nebraska’s end to the season was anticlimactic? Iowa had no idea when it walked off the field after a 28-7 win against Wisconsin that it wouldn’t play again.
The Texas Bowl followed the Music City Bowl to the list of cancellations on Tuesday, making 18 bowl games to be canceled this year. Teams have also shuffled around and venues have been changed for the New Mexico Bowl — out of New Mexico and into Texas — and the Rose Bowl, whose semifinal will now be played in Texas rather than California. If everything proceeds as scheduled from here, there will be 26 total bowl games, including the two College Football Playoff semifinals and the title game. Last year, there were 41.
It’s easy to see, then, why Moos’ pitch would have been an enticing one for bowl reps. It’s also clear that, had the Huskers decided they wanted to forge ahead with preparing for another game, there’s no guarantee it even would have happened.
Oh, well. Enjoy (hopefully) the Offerpad Arizona Bowl and on to 2021.
