Bowl cancellations show why Moos' pitch was a good one and why Huskers may not have played anyhow

“In this unique year, that really resonated with bowl games because the last thing they want to do is secure a team and three days out they call up and say, ‘We can’t come.’”

Here, though, lies the folly of trying to plan anything in 2020 well ahead of time. Nebraska, at the end of the regular season, had several bowl opportunities within the Big Ten’s slate — most likely the since-canceled Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Arizona or the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte — and would have had more outside of that had the conference filled its slots, but the Huskers voted against playing in any of them.

But that was only the first in what could have ended up being several trip wires. Look at Iowa, which won its final six games of the season, but had its Dec. 19 game against Michigan canceled and then, after a week of preparing for the Music City Bowl, saw that opportunity vanish, too, when Missouri’s football team had an uptick in positive cases on Dec. 27.

You think Nebraska’s end to the season was anticlimactic? Iowa had no idea when it walked off the field after a 28-7 win against Wisconsin that it wouldn’t play again.