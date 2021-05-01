Bootle among three Huskers signing free-agent deals with NFL teams

If Dicaprio Bootle gets his way, he'll be challenging some Patrick Mahomes passes in practice next fall.

The former Husker defensive back will sign a free-agent deal with the Kansas City Chiefs after going unselected in the NFL Draft.

Bootle was one of three undrafted Huskers to reach agreements on free-agent contracts. Running back Dedrick Mills told the Journal Star that he'll sign with the Detroit Lions, and tight end Jack Stoll landed with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Offensive linemen Brenden Jaimes and Matt Farniok were selected by the Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys, respectively, in the later rounds of the draft.

Bootle will look to build off a strong showing at Nebraska's pro day, where he ran a 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds and had a 36½-inch vertical leap. The 5-foot-10, 195-pound cornerback had 25 tackles, five pass breakups and one interception in an abbreviated senior season.

Bootle had the option to return to Nebraska for another season, but he decided he was ready to turn pro. Then he went to work.