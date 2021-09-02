Blackshirts were 'good' against Illinois, but there remains plenty on to-do list

The first time Illinois tried to run the ball Saturday against Nebraska, junior outside linebacker Caleb Tannor roped down Mike Epstein for a 2-yard loss. On the next snap, Epstein tried the other side and got dropped for a loss of 3 by sophomore outside linebacker Garrett Nelson.

By the time the first quarter ended, the Blackshirts had also added three sacks and held Illinois to 65 yards on 14 snaps, 45 of which came on one play.

In the first half overall, the defense gave up one scoring drive — aided by the double personal foul by Tannor that turned an interception at midfield into a first down at the NU 24.

Nine of Illinois’ 16 first-half points, though, came directly because of the Huskers’ special teams (a safety) and offense (the scoop-and-score off an Adrian Martinez fumble just before half).

The Blackshirts were trending toward a dominating performance. But then the Illini marched 75 yards over 14 plays to begin the second half, and on the next series took advantage of their best starting field position of the day (plus-47) with a 45-yard pass play that set up a 1-yard touchdown to cap a lightning-quick three-play touchdown drive.

Fourteen points allowed in 10 minutes, 59 seconds on the clock.