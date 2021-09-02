Blackshirts were 'good' against Illinois, but there remains plenty on to-do list

The first time Illinois tried to run the ball Saturday against Nebraska, junior outside linebacker Caleb Tannor roped down Mike Epstein for a 2-yard loss. On the next snap, Epstein tried the other side and got dropped for a loss of 3 by sophomore outside linebacker Garrett Nelson.
By the time the first quarter ended, the Blackshirts had also added three sacks and held Illinois to 65 yards on 14 snaps, 45 of which came on one play.
In the first half overall, the defense gave up one scoring drive — aided by the double personal foul by Tannor that turned an interception at midfield into a first down at the NU 24.
Nine of Illinois’ 16 first-half points, though, came directly because of the Huskers’ special teams (a safety) and offense (the scoop-and-score off an Adrian Martinez fumble just before half).
The Blackshirts were trending toward a dominating performance. But then the Illini marched 75 yards over 14 plays to begin the second half, and on the next series took advantage of their best starting field position of the day (plus-47) with a 45-yard pass play that set up a 1-yard touchdown to cap a lightning-quick three-play touchdown drive.
Fourteen points allowed in 10 minutes, 59 seconds on the clock.
“I think there’s a lot of guys out there that played their best football as a Husker so far,” Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander surmised Tuesday. "… That’s the encouraging thing, but that’s also the disappointing thing because I think there’s so much more. I think this group has more, we just need to continue to demand excellence out of this group. They played a good football game. They had an opportunity to play an elite football game and we weren’t quite ready to do it yet. That’s on me. That’s disappointing, but that’s got to change.”
There was probably more good (five sacks overall and nine tackles for loss) than bad (just one takeaway, a second-quarter fumble that gave the offense good field position in the final minute of the half before the Martinez fumble and Illinois touchdown), but not enough good to get the visitors over the hump. If Nebraska’s offense continues to struggle, it will be left to the defense to keep it in games.
Early on Saturday, it looked like the Blackshirts may go win it themselves.
“I thought the guys rushed the passer well, especially in the first quarter,” Chinander said. “In the second half, we didn’t probably earn the right to rush him as much as we should have. In the first half, they did a nice job rushing the quarterback. I think the pass rush has improved greatly, outside guys, inside guys, and most of those sacks weren’t schemed up sacks.
“They were four-man rushes, guys getting home. It’s encouraging to see, especially in conference play.”
Indeed. Nebraska hasn’t averaged more than two sacks per Big Ten game, a rough guide to the league’s median, for a season since 2016.
“Did an unbelievable job in the first half when they were actually passing the ball,” senior defensive lineman Ben Stille said. “Did a really good job of rushing as a unit, as a team, and that’s something we preach. It’s something (outside linebackers coach Mike) Dawson is really big on is rushing together.
“Whoever gets the sack, it’s not necessarily — you know, Caleb Tannor had a great rush and didn’t get the sack, Pheldarius (Payne) got it, but it’s a reflection of everyone up front on those pass-rushes. Sometimes you flush him to your buddies and your guys up front.”
On the other hand, a veteran defense allowed Illinois backup quarterback Artur Sitkowski to complete 11 of his first 12 passes after starter Brandon Peters was injured in the first quarter. Sitkowski was 12-of-15 overall for 124 yards and two scores, didn’t turn the ball over, and picked up 9 yards on his own for a first down on third-and-6 during Illinois’ critical 14-play scoring drive to open the second half.
That march sticks out like a sore thumb for its three third-down conversions and the steady gains. Play-by-play, the yardage went like this for Illinois: 3, 12, 15, 7, -3, 9, 7, 2, 2, 2, 14, 3, 0, 2.
“Coming out of halftime is going to be a big focus for us,” Stille said. “That really was our letdown drive in Illinois and that’s one we need to improve for sure.”
Whether it’s statistical happenstance or something else, Nebraska has struggled to contain opening second-half drives early in each of the past two seasons. Four of the Huskers’ first five opponents in 2020 scored with their first third-quarter drive (three touchdowns), but none of the final three did. In 2019, NU’s first four Big Ten opponents scored (three touchdowns), but none of the final five did.
“It’s obviously different than any other time in the game, right?” Stille said. “You have the momentum from the end of whatever the first half was, you have probably, I don’t know how long the time window actually is — 20 or 30 minutes — and then you’ve got to get re-ramped back up. I think it’s just going to take us just giving some more attention to it mentally, knowing it’s different than the beginning of the game and warmups and all that.
“It’s just different, so we have to be aware of that.”
Nebraska will be favored the next two weeks and then faces a huge challenge defensively on Sept. 18 against Oklahoma. So what’s to be gained over the next three games?
“Now we just have to be consistent with it,” redshirt freshman defensive lineman Ty Robinson said. “When we make adjustments, we’ve got to be able to do it on the fly and do our thing and stop them and get the offense the ball back.
“I mean that’s the purpose, right? That first half, we came out pretty solid and I feel like we know what it feels like now to play in a game with that kind of tempo. So we should see more of that.”
