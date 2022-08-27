Blackshirts, special teams, turnovers: How 3 storylines played out in Nebraska-Northwestern

Here is a closer look at some key storylines that factored into Saturday's outcome between Nebraska and Northwestern at Aviva Stadium:
The Blackshirts Entering Saturday: The Nebraska defense entered the fall as the perceived strength of the team after an impressive 2021 campaign when the unit took a considerable step under defensive coordinator Erik Chinander.
An intriguing edge rusher group, headlined by captain Garrett Nelson and touted transfer Ochaun Mathis, only added to the optimism. Nebraska coach Scott Frost said recently he felt it might be the team's best position group.
Saturday: The Huskers were gashed up and down by a Northwestern team that is, well, not known for its offense. It felt insulting when Northwestern ran the ball 12 straight times at the end of the game, forcing the Blackshirts to stop it.
All told, Northwestern racked up 528 yards — 314 passing, 214 rushing. The Nebraska defense also didn't register a sack and seldom disrupted Ryan Hilinski enough. The Huskers also struggled to tackle in the open field.
Special teams Entering Saturday: Nebraska's third phase has been subject to intense scrutiny for its propensity to make backbreaking mistakes. There was renewed optimism this offseason as the Huskers got two proven specialists — kicker Timmy Bleekrode and punter Brian Buschini — in the transfer portal and hired longtime Bill Busch as a full-time coordinator. Saturday: No major gaffes by a special teams player, but Frost's decision to attempt an onside kick after taking a 10-point lead in the third quarter was curious. Northwestern quickly made that decision sting with a touchdown. Turnovers Entering Saturday: Nebraska was able to steamroll the Wildcats last season in part because it didn't commit a turnover while the Blackshirts forced one. Also, a Week 0 game often hinges on which team makes the fewest mistakes. Saturday: The Huskers committed three turnovers. The third one, a Casey Thompson interception, effectively ended the game. It was his second interception of the fourth quarter.
In the first half, Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda's fumbled on the Northwestern 35-yard line, promptly ending a promising drive. On the TV broadcast, it appeared Garcia-Castaneda's knee may have touched the grass while he still possessed the ball, but officials ruled it a fumble. So it goes.
Mango, a 7-year-old chihuahua belonging to Brian Smith of Doha, Qatar, wears a Husker hoodie ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in the Temple Bar District on Saturday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Colin, 6, gets a good view of Husker fans while walking with his parents, Jessica and Adam Taylor, of Lincoln, ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in the Temple Bar District on Saturday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Dianna Whittle, of Valley, Neb., and Diane Etzelmiller, of Omaha, grab a drink ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in the Temple Bar District on Saturday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Allison Johnson, of Grand Forks, N.D., gets a lift from Grant Kobes, of Bennington, Neb., and Ross Johnson, of Grand Forks, N.D., ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in the Temple Bar District on Saturday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Husker fans ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in the Temple Bar District on Saturday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Traci and Erik Vrbas, of Downs, Kans., meet Mango, a 7-year-old chihuahua belonging to Brian Smith, of Doha Qatar, ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in the Temple Bar District on Saturday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Cherie and Steve Schemm, now living in Goes Netherlands, hang out with other Husker fans ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in the Temple Bar District on Saturday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Marcus Washington (7) makes a catch while warming up ahead of the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska warms up ahead of its game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska warms up ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium on Saturday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Quinton Newsome (6) warms up ahead of the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Brant Banks (74) high-fives teammates ahead of the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) warms up ahead of the the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Brandon Moore (24) is shown before the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Chubba Purdy (6) warms up ahead of the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) warms up ahead of the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska fans watch as the team warms up ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Bonnie Schumacher, of Omaha, from left, Judy and Dean Schnitzler, of Brekenridge, Colo., and Harry Kurtenbach, of Lindsay, Neb., laugh with costumed characters ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in theTemple Bar District in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker fans ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in theTemple Bar District in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker fans ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in theTemple Bar District in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lisa McNeal, of Lincoln, wears a 'Go Big Red' button with a shamrock, ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in theTemple Bar District in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker fans ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in theTemple Bar District in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans watch as the team warms up ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Brendan Franke (92) watches his field goal attempt miss as the first half ends on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Northwestern's Evan Hull (26) is brought down by the Nebraska defense on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) hands the ball off to Trey Palmer (3) on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Northwestern's Ryan Hilinski (3) passes the ball against Nebraska on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
The Nebraska defense stands on the field during a break in the action against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Anthony Grant (10) runs with the ball against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Turner Corcoran (69) and Trent Hixson (75) hold back Northwestern's Taishan Holmes (90) on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Casey Thompson throws the ball against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost watches his team play Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Chris Kolarevic (31) hooks onto Northwestern's Evan Hull (26) on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (2) celebrates a touchdown with teammates against Nebraska on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Marcus Washington (7) catches a pass against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Northwestern's Donny Navarro III (80) makes a touchdown catch in front of Nebraska's Braxton Clark (11) on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Marcus Washington (7) watches the final moments of Northwestern's 31-28 win Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost runs off the field following the Huskers' 31-28 loss to Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Northwestern's Evan Hull (26) and Marshall Lang (88) celebrate Hull's go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Wildcats' 31-28 win against Nebraska on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
The Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost walks off the field following a timeout during the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Northwestern's Malik Washington (6) is grabbed by Nebraska's Isaac Gifford (23) on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost walks past his team during a timeout in the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Northwestern's Evan Hull (26) evades Nebraska's Luke Reimer (28) on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska defensive players look to the sideline during the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson (44) walks off the field following the Huskers' 31-28 loss to Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Luke Reimer (28) walks off the field following the Huskers' 31-28 loss to Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost pats the back of Nash Hutmacher (72) during the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Fans make a cup snake through the stands during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Tommy Stoller, of Omaha, puts his hands on his head during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (2) walks off the field following a Husker interception in the fourth quarter of Northwestern's 31-28 win Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) runs with the ball against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts watches Nebraska play Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska defensive players look to the sideline during the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Logan Smothers (8) watches the Huskers play Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska fans watch the Huskers play Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
