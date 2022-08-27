Blackshirts, special teams, turnovers: How 3 storylines played out in Nebraska-Northwestern

Here is a closer look at some key storylines that factored into Saturday's outcome between Nebraska and Northwestern at Aviva Stadium:

The Blackshirts

Entering Saturday: The Nebraska defense entered the fall as the perceived strength of the team after an impressive 2021 campaign when the unit took a considerable step under defensive coordinator Erik Chinander.

An intriguing edge rusher group, headlined by captain Garrett Nelson and touted transfer Ochaun Mathis, only added to the optimism. Nebraska coach Scott Frost said recently he felt it might be the team's best position group.

Saturday: The Huskers were gashed up and down by a Northwestern team that is, well, not known for its offense. It felt insulting when Northwestern ran the ball 12 straight times at the end of the game, forcing the Blackshirts to stop it.

They didn't.

All told, Northwestern racked up 528 yards — 314 passing, 214 rushing. The Nebraska defense also didn't register a sack and seldom disrupted Ryan Hilinski enough. The Huskers also struggled to tackle in the open field.

Special teams

Entering Saturday: Nebraska's third phase has been subject to intense scrutiny for its propensity to make backbreaking mistakes. There was renewed optimism this offseason as the Huskers got two proven specialists — kicker Timmy Bleekrode and punter Brian Buschini — in the transfer portal and hired longtime Bill Busch as a full-time coordinator.

Saturday: No major gaffes by a special teams player, but Frost's decision to attempt an onside kick after taking a 10-point lead in the third quarter was curious. Northwestern quickly made that decision sting with a touchdown.

Turnovers

Entering Saturday: Nebraska was able to steamroll the Wildcats last season in part because it didn't commit a turnover while the Blackshirts forced one. Also, a Week 0 game often hinges on which team makes the fewest mistakes.

Saturday: The Huskers committed three turnovers. The third one, a Casey Thompson interception, effectively ended the game. It was his second interception of the fourth quarter.