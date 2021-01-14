Blackshirts get more good news from senior ILB Will Honas, who is returning for 2021

Will Honas emerged as a staple of Nebraska’s defense in 2020 and now he’s poised to be just the same in 2021.

The senior inside linebacker announced Thursday morning he’s returning to school for an extra season and will be back with the Huskers for 2021.

Honas is coming off his best collegiate season and will look to build on it thanks to the extra season of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wichita, Kansas, native played in seven of NU’s eight games this fall and finished second on the team in tackles with 57. He tied senior outside linebacker JoJo Domann with a team-best 6½ tackles for loss, added a team-best three sacks and projects as a defensive leader in 2021.

His return continues a run of good news for the Blackshirts. Along with Honas, Domann, senior safeties Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke and junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt will all return for 2021.

If senior defensive lineman Ben Stille does the same -- he's the only remaining scholarship senior that hasn't announced his intentions -- NU would have nine of 11 starters back in the fold, including the top eight tacklers.