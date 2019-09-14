{{featured_button_text}}

It wasn’t easy because of the major workload — the Nebraska defense had to defend a season-high 81 offensive plays — but the Blackshirts had a great bounce-back game on Saturday in Nebraska’s 44-8 win against Northern Illinois.

It was one week earlier when a first-half shutout for the Nebraska defense didn’t hold up in a 34-31 overtime loss to Colorado in Boulder.

This time the defense had a good first half, and that really held up during a goal-line stand in the fourth quarter, as the Blackshirts kept the Huskies out on two plays from the 1-yard line.

On third down it was a tackle by Damion Daniels, and on fourth down safety Eli Sullivan broke up a goal-line rollout pass.

That meant Northern Illinois didn’t score a touchdown in the game.

Nebraska coach Scott Frost was excited when thinking back to that moment.

“I think that goal-line stand was kind of a symbol of what happened tonight,” Frost said. “When we really needed those guys, they stepped up.”

Nebraska also shut down the Huskies’ next drive with an interception by Braxton Clark.

The Huskies had 15 drives in the game, and five were three-and-out.

“We came into the season and we wanted to be an elite defense and that’s what we strive to do,” said senior linebacker Mohamed Barry. “We want to stop them no matter the time of possession, we try to stop them. We try to be an elite defense, not just a defense that counts on the offense to win games. We try and win games for this team.”

On this Saturday, the Husker defense didn’t have to think any more about what had happened in the second half against Colorado.

“The defense last week played three really good quarters, and then the house of cards kind of just fell in on us,” Frost said. “We had to learn a lot of lessons as a football team, coaches and players alike, since I got to Nebraska. I’m kind of feeling like we’ve rounded a little bit of a corner. To only have one penalty all night is a good thing -- to get those kind of stops and get that kind of play in the fourth quarter even from our second-string defense.”

The defense talked about finishing the job this week.

“Against Colorado we went out there and we played great football for three quarters, and in that fourth quarter we let it die off,” said linebacker Alex Davis. “We’ve been talking about it all week that we want to play four quarters all the way through and don’t let up, and I feel like we really did.”

Northern Illinois had 350 yards of total offense. The Huskies gained just 74 yards rushing on 32 plays for an average of 2.3 yards per carry.

Northern Illinois wasn’t able to run much because of what the defensive line did, Barry said.

“You see those big monsters up front, no linemen can block them. It makes it easy on us,” Barry said.

And now that Big Ten play has arrived, Barry hopes it will keep going.

“I can’t wait to go against those Wisconsins and Iowas and see how we match up with them,” Barry said.

Barry had 10 tackles and has led the Huskers in tackles in 10 of the last 14 games. Will Honas had eight tackles, and JoJo Domann six.

Defensive end Carlos Davis had six tackles and 1½ sacks.

Four of the 10 drives for the Huskies in the first half were three-and-out, and just one produced points, that being a 45-yard field goal.

Northern Illinois was only able to convert 2 of 11 third downs in the first half.

Early in the third quarter the Husker defensive line knocked down pass attempts on back-to-back plays at the start of the third quarter, and Davis had a sack for a 14-yard on a drive when Northern Illinois was again held to a field goal.

