Blackshirts come up with game-changing play, but settle for 'we're so close' again

Williams, a senior from Jacksonville, Florida, is among the Big Ten leaders with three interceptions this season.

After the interception and quick score, Nebraska led 22-19, and the defense had given Nebraska the chance to beat a ranked team.

But on its three drives, Michigan got a touchdown and two field goals.

First, Michigan had a 10-play, 75-yard drive to regain a 26-22 lead.

Then the Wolverines had another scoring drive that included converting a third-and-9 play with a 12-yard reception by tight end Erick All to the Husker 12-yard line. Jake Moody made a 31-yard field goal to tie the game at 29.

After the turnover, the Blackshirts tried to make a final stand. On third down, Luke Reimer got a tackle for a 7-yard loss to make a field-goal attempt a little tougher. But Moody made the 39-yarder for the win with 1:24 left.

Michigan’s offense ran 81 plays, while Nebraska ran 60.

The defense was in a tough spot having to be on the field for 34 minutes, but Husker defensive tackle Ty Robinson said that wasn’t an excuse.