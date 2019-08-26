Alex Davis has been at Nebraska for four years now. Darrion Daniels has only been here since January.
But both players spoke with reverence Monday about the gravity of receiving a Blackshirt.
Nebraska put a twist on its annual bestowing of the defense's practice jerseys this year, inviting a group of former defensive standouts to speak to the team before those players handed out the jerseys individually.
So, rather than players coming into the locker room and finding a Blackshirt hanging in their lockers, they took them from the hands of Husker greats such as Steve Warren, Jason Peter, Chad and Chris Kelsay, Tony Veland, Marc Munford, Jay Foreman, Zack Bowman and Keyuo Craver.
“It was neat how they did it this year. In the past, (the Blackshirts) were awarded to you in your locker. You would come in and see a Blackshirt and almost faint. This year, you had the people that actually wore that shirt and did something with it," senior linebacker Mohamed Barry said. "Now, the shirt is not just a shirt; it comes to life. It’s a real thing, with the person who's worn it, a representative of all that went into that shirt and he’s giving it to you, telling you, ‘You have to earn it every day.’ So, it meant a lot how they did it this year."
Each of the former players delivered their own message to the team. Foreman's words may have had the most impact; he told NU's players he plans to be buried with his Blackshirt.
"If anything tells you what it means to those guys," NU head coach Scott Frost said. "His message told us that."
Besides Barry, Davis and Daniels, Huskers who earned their Blackshirts Monday were defensive linemen Carlos and Khalil Davis and Ben Stille, linebackers Collin Miller, Will Honas and Caleb Tannor, and defensive backs Marquel Dismuke, Lamar Jackson, Deontai Williams, Dicaprio Bootle and Cam Taylor.
Monday's events capped an emotional three days for Daniels, who was named one of four team captains Saturday.
"It was, I don’t know how to explain it, it’s just seeing them come back, it matters that much to them," Daniels said. "Just seeing them come back, to want to spend time out of their day to come talk to us and to in a way pass the torch and hold us to the standard of the Blackshirts, it was great. It was real great just seeing that the tradition is that rich here."
Warren, an All-American defensive tackle in 1999 who was a teammate of Frost's both in Lincoln and in the NFL, had his own message for the players.
"It was about opportunity. And being a part of something that's bigger than them. Being a Blackshirt, playing for guys that played before you, playing for the guy next to you, and playing for the kids that are looking up to you on Saturdays," Warren said. "And just the tradition of the program, the tradition of the Blackshirts, and for them to take advantage of the opportunity and not take it for granted."
Warren even pulled his son out of school and brought him along to the meeting.
"That's amazing. Just lets you know how important that culture is," Davis said. "It's fun to see, just to see how cool it is for those guys to take time off work just to come back and talk to us. It's a true brotherhood."
That brotherhood shined through as the jerseys were presented, Warren said.
"The players were dialed in. They were laser-focused on what we were saying. They were genuinely excited for their teammates. That was exciting for me to see," Warren said. "Because I've had the fortunate experience to travel around and be around a lot of football teams and a lot of football players, and you know when something's genuine and when it's not. They were genuinely happy for each other. You can tell that family bond is starting to be built."