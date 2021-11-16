Blackshirts Cam Taylor-Britt, JoJo Domann accept invites to Senior Bowl

Cam Taylor-Britt hasn't definitively said he's planning on heading for the NFL Draft after the 2021 season, but the Nebraska junior defensive back always planned on this year being his final one in Lincoln.
The cornerback took another step in that direction on Tuesday when he accepted an invitation to the prestigious Reese's Senior Bowl.
We would like to OFFICIALLY welcome @HuskerFBNation DB Cam Taylor-Britt (@CamTaylorBritt_) to the 2022 @reeses Senior Bowl! #GBR 🌽🌽🌽#BestOfTheBest #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ @JimNagy_SB @PaniniAmerica #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/bnzYbCfa3q— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) November 16, 2021
And he's got company from a fellow Blackshirt.
Sixth-year senior linebacker JoJo Domann also earned an invite to the game on Tuesday.
Another One! Welcome @HuskerFBNation LB JoJo Domann (@TheDomannator) to the 2022 @Reeses Senior Bowl! 😤😤😤 #Huskers #GBR #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ @JimNagy_SB @PaniniAmerica #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/gXjSRlwNBM— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) November 16, 2021
Both are squarely on the radar screens of NFL personnel, and they'll each have the chance to practice and play in front of every team in Mobile, Alabama, leading up to this year's game, which is Feb. 5, 2022.
NFL executives have a significant amount of input in the selection process for the Senior Bowl, meaning players who get invited are ones that they want to see and who they think are likely to be drafted.
Taylor-Britt has come on strong as the season progressed. Early on, he struggled some in coverage and in punt return duty and his coaches said he was pressing.
Over recent weeks, though, the Alabama native has surged. He helped contain Purdue star wide receiver David Bell after asking secondary coach Travis Fisher for the flexibility to shadow Bell across the field rather than just play his customary left side of the field.
Then last week he held up well against Ohio State's star-studded cast of wide receivers.
In the process, he's re-cemented himself as a surefire NFL Draft pick and a potential Day 2 option (Rounds 2 and 3) depending on the impression he leaves NFL teams with, how he tests out and how opportunities like the Senior Bowl go.
When asked in the leadup to the game against OSU whether he had decided to enter the NFL Draft or potentially come back for a fifth season, Taylor-Britt said he hadn't fully made up his mind.
“Whatever happens, happens, honestly,” Taylor-Britt said Nov. 1. “I just want to finish the season out with Nebraska, be the top of the top that we can be, finish these games out with wins and do what’s best for this university first.”
Domann, meanwhile, put together a versatile, dynamic sixth collegiate year before injury cut his season short. The Colorado native played in 10 games and finished with 72 tackles (nine for loss) a pair of sacks and a pair of interceptions.
He, too, could put himself in position to be a Day 2 selection if he tests well, but Domann is sure to hear his name called at some point this spring.
