Blackshirts Cam Taylor-Britt, JoJo Domann accept invites to Senior Bowl

Cam Taylor-Britt hasn't definitively said he's planning on heading for the NFL Draft after the 2021 season, but the Nebraska junior defensive back always planned on this year being his final one in Lincoln.

The cornerback took another step in that direction on Tuesday when he accepted an invitation to the prestigious Reese's Senior Bowl.

And he's got company from a fellow Blackshirt.

Sixth-year senior linebacker JoJo Domann also earned an invite to the game on Tuesday.

Both are squarely on the radar screens of NFL personnel, and they'll each have the chance to practice and play in front of every team in Mobile, Alabama, leading up to this year's game, which is Feb. 5, 2022.

NFL executives have a significant amount of input in the selection process for the Senior Bowl, meaning players who get invited are ones that they want to see and who they think are likely to be drafted.

Taylor-Britt has come on strong as the season progressed. Early on, he struggled some in coverage and in punt return duty and his coaches said he was pressing.