Blackshirts bend plenty, but don't break when it counts on key defensive stands

Penn State's offense rolled up the yards, so much so that the Nittany Lions were on the wrong end of a historic statistical anomaly in Nebraska's 30-23 win.
Thank a Nebraska defense that didn't break, despite bending in a way that had Husker observers harkening back to so many other games over any number of seasons.
Five times Saturday, Penn State entered the red zone. The Nittany Lions scored just twice, both field goals. And at game's end, when the Blackshirts were needed most, NU forced eight empty plays in the shadow of their own goal posts to deliver a victory.
"The whole defense, we always talk about winning the game for the team; being on the field when it counts," senior defensive lineman Ben Stille said. "Just really proud of the guys to be able to pull this one out."
Stille was in on the final stand, wrapping up Penn State quarterback Will Levis and forcing an incompletion on the Nittany Lions' final fourth-down gasp in the closing minute.
Clinging to a one-score lead late in the fourth quarter, Nebraska forced seven incompletions and came up with a sack to keep Penn State from scoring the tying points.
"When it comes down to it, we can bend but we just can’t break, and that’s what we did," linebacker JoJo Domann said. "We bowed up; there’s only so many things they run in the red zone, we got pressure on the quarterback, we locked it down in the secondary.
"That’s what it takes. That’s what it takes to win games."
Nebraska's defense faced 91 plays Saturday. Penn State piled up 501 yards to Nebraska's 298.
And the Nittany Lions lost. With data going back to the year 2000, it marked the first time Nebraska had won a game while finishing with less than 300 total yards and allowing 500 or more. The Huskers were 0-10 in such games prior to Saturday.
It marked the second time this season Penn State gained 450 or more yards and allowed fewer than 300 and lost.
"We love challenges, man. We feel like as a defense, the defensive backs on our back end, we feel like everything's on us," cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt said. "If something breaks loose we have to be there. If they throw the ball in there, we have to be there. And we really just take pride in that."
While the two late stops will get the most attention, NU also did good work early on with Penn State threatening.
Early in the second quarter, the Nittany Lions had a first-and-10 at the Nebraska 15 and came away with a field goal. Later in the period, PSU had a first-and-goal at the NU 9-yard line and again was able to score just three points.
A similar situation in the third quarter: first-and-goal for Penn State at the Nebraska 7-yard line, and three points to show for it.
"I think everybody in Nebraska can see how much progress the defense has made, how much more athletic we are, how much harder they play, how much smarter they play," Nebraska coach Scott Frost said.
