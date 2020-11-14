Blackshirts bend plenty, but don't break when it counts on key defensive stands

Penn State's offense rolled up the yards, so much so that the Nittany Lions were on the wrong end of a historic statistical anomaly in Nebraska's 30-23 win.

Thank a Nebraska defense that didn't break, despite bending in a way that had Husker observers harkening back to so many other games over any number of seasons.

Five times Saturday, Penn State entered the red zone. The Nittany Lions scored just twice, both field goals. And at game's end, when the Blackshirts were needed most, NU forced eight empty plays in the shadow of their own goal posts to deliver a victory.

"The whole defense, we always talk about winning the game for the team; being on the field when it counts," senior defensive lineman Ben Stille said. "Just really proud of the guys to be able to pull this one out."

Stille was in on the final stand, wrapping up Penn State quarterback Will Levis and forcing an incompletion on the Nittany Lions' final fourth-down gasp in the closing minute.

Clinging to a one-score lead late in the fourth quarter, Nebraska forced seven incompletions and came up with a sack to keep Penn State from scoring the tying points.