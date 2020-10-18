Binge-watching the Huskers: The biggest storylines to watch in 2020

3. Youth wave coming on defense.

Another year of recruiting and development means another year closer to Nebraska having the type of personnel it covets on defense under coordinator Erik Chinander. There are still question marks, but each level of the defense should be longer than it was last year, and — outside of the defensive line — the athleticism should notch up again, too. Does that guarantee production? No. But it should mean NU is closer than it has been to playing the way it envisions.

Signing off: Three reasons for concern or three biggest questions for the team.

1. Can the Huskers stop the run?

They couldn’t a year ago, finishing last in the Big Ten in league play in allowing 5.7 yards per carry. That’s not going to cut it. On top of that, NU lost its top three defensive linemen to the NFL.

So, it’s going to be a new-look group up front. Despite that, the front seven is going to have to be better than it was in 2019 if the Huskers are to make progress.

2. The beginning of the schedule is brutal.

Nebraska opens with Ohio State and Wisconsin and then, after playing Northwestern, hosts Penn State.