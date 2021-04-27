Bill Moos praises 'very special' fundraising efforts as $155 million facility project breaks ground Friday

At long last, Nebraska is set to break ground on its massive football and athletics facility project.

The honors are set for 3:30 p.m. Friday, according to a school news release, and the ceremony will kick off a major weekend on campus that includes the Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium and a home baseball series against Rutgers.

The $155 million project was delayed by almost exactly a calendar year due to the coronavirus pandemic and the deep toll it took on the NU Athletic Department's financial health.

However, Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos has said since last summer he thought the fundraising efforts were still strong enough to get the project — which has been modified into a phased operation — off the ground this spring.

"It’s very special that all that have verbally and officially pledged to this project, we didn’t lose a-one of them," Moos said on the "Sports Nightly" radio program on Tuesday evening. "And there’s been some tough economic times as you well know in the past 12 months. Then we were able to get some more (commitments) after the shutdown and the decision to delay the project for a year ..."

Moos said that the department has raised more than 80% of the total fundraising goal at this point.