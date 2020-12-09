Big Ten's 'Champions Week' games likely to be played on campuses rather than in domes

Nebraska doesn't yet know its opponent and doesn't yet know where it will play on Dec. 19, which the Big Ten is billing as "Champions Week."

What is known now, though, that they'll be playing on a campus rather than at a neutral site.

The conference is planning to for games played on Dec. 19 aside from the Big Ten title game — which is slated for 11 a.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis — to take place on campuses rather than in domed stadiums around the Big Ten footprint, a source with knowledge of the situation told the Journal Star.

The matchups are expected to be finalized over the weekend, likely sometime after the Big Ten's Dec. 12 games are completed.

Nebraska, as the Journal Star outlined earlier this week, could be in line to match up with Rutgers. That could hold particularly true if the conference decides to eschew its true West/East cross-divisional alignment and reschedule a rivalry game between Wisconsin and Minnesota. Northwestern will play Ohio State in the championship game and Iowa is likely to square off against Indiana as the No. 2s on each side.

Of remaining three teams in the West (NU, Purdue, Illinois) only Nebraska hasn't played Rutgers.