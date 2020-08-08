Big Ten tells teams to tread water before advancing further into preseason preparations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It took only days before the Big Ten told its teams to slow down the preseason preparation timeline.

The league announced Saturday morning that it was requiring its member schools to not advance past the "acclimatization period," or the helmets-only rule that typically governs the first two days of preseason camp, until further notice.

"Each new phase of activity provides new intelligence and experience and allows us to evaluate the implementation of our Conference and institutional medical protocols in real-time," the Big Ten's statement said in part. "In order to make the right health and safety decisions for our student-athletes, we believe it is best to continue in the appropriate phase of activity referenced above while we digest and share information from each campus to ensure we are moving forward cautiously."

The league said the decision was made, "based on the advice and counsel of the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee."

Nebraska began preseason camp on Friday. After a Saturday practice, the Huskers would have advanced to shells on Monday, but now that will wait indefinitely.

NU is slated to kick off its season four weeks from Saturday at Rutgers.