Big Ten suspends all organized team activities through April 6; Husker spring ball likely on hold
Spring Game, 4.13

Quarterback Luke McCaffrey looks for running room during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on April 13 at Memorial Stadium.

 KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star file photo

Nebraska spring football is likely on hold after the Big Ten on Friday morning suspended all organized team activities through at least April 6 in the wake of a global novel coronavirus pandemic. 

The move comes one day after the Big Ten canceled all remaining winter and spring sports events, essentially halting the conference's athletics for the remainder of the academic year. The league also placed a moratorium on recruiting activities "for the foreseeable future." 

Now, with organized team activities on hold for at least the next three weeks, it appears all but assured that Nebraska will not be holding spring football practices for at least that period. 

The Huskers as of Friday had only completed two of 15 allowed spring practices, having held known formal sessions on Monday and Wednesday. 

NU hasn't made any formal announcements as of 10:20 a.m. Friday morning after saying on Thursday that it would continue with spring practices on essentially its normal schedule. That announcement noted the fluidity of the situation, however, and cancellations have come in fast and furious from around the sporting world over the past two days. 

The school on Thursday also said that April 18's scheduled Red-White Spring Game is still a go for now but that conversations about that game and the volleyball program's April 25 spring game in Grand Island, "will occur in the coming days." 

This story will be updated. 

